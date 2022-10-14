Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow...
A link round-up.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
Oh, my god, I think I have “time blindness.” via Insider.
Also from Insider: When will Gen X produce a U.S. president already? (We did have one from “Generation Jones.”)
Are you the same person you were as a child? In the New Yorker, Joshua Rothman reports.
Remember iconic Our Bodies, Ourselves, first published in 1970? There’s a new, more inclusive website for “women, girls, and gender-expansive people.”
Check out “After David,” a short story by Oldster contributor Catherine Texier in Airlight magazine.
I was so moved by this incredible Rachel Handler essay in The Cut on her grandfather-in-law’s voluntary assisted death .
Older authors have long lamented the proliferation of Under 30 + Under 40 lists without many Over [age] lists. Makes me grateful for Poets & Writers Magazine’s "5 Over 50" debut authors list—not only because they included me for my debut memoir, And You May Find Yourself... I’m in good very company, with Oldster Questionnaire-taker Madhushree Ghosh, David Santos Donaldson, Shareen K. Murayama, and Jane Campbell.
A podcast to perhaps check out: The Black Girl’s Guide to Surviving Menopause.
Remember when my husband Brian and I chatted about how he’d mustered the courage to grow out his gray beard? Well, recently he shaved it off. (In case you were wondering.)
Oh, and remember how I was growing out my bangs? Recently I had a little mishap while “shaping” them and now they’re short again, and I… kind of like them? I’m not sure what I’m going to do from here.
In other hair news…
I was just kibbitzing in the bullet above, but the age discrimination that gray hair can trigger, especially for women, is no joke. I’m a little late to this news, but can you believe Canadian news anchor Lisa LaFlamme was fired for growing out her gray???
In this post-Roe dystopia, it’s nice to learn about organizations like Jews for Abortion Access.
Are you all registered to vote? If not, register now! We’ve got a hell of a fight head of us in November’s mid-term elections.
You can inspire others to hit the ballot box with tee shirts and other merch from Vote Wear.
Oldster Magazine is a reader-supported publication that pays contributors. To support this work, become a paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
From Rachel's essay in the Cut: “The wise man is he who knows there are no answers, only questions.” So wonderfully true. Thanks for sharing!