Paul Gauguin. In the Public Domain. Via Wikimedia Commons Don’t you just love peonies? I think we just passed peak peony in New York’s mid-Hudson Valley, where I live.

I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

PS If you’re a free subscriber and enjoying Oldster Magazine, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription so that I can keep paying contributors. More paywalled content is coming soon…

That’s all, folks. Have a great weekend!

-Sari