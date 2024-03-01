I took this photo in July, 1997 while flying to Greece and Turkey on an impromptu trip I cobbled together using PanAm frequent flyer miles I’d earned at a prior job.

Readers,

I hadn’t originally intended to make this any kind of official Travel Week on Oldster.

Due to some scheduling mishaps it was something of an accident that two days apart I featured an essay on being a middle-aged nomad by Todd Boss , and an Oldster Magazine Questionnaire by Jeannie Ralston , a seasoned world traveler who at one point home-schooled her kids while globe-trotting through 14 countries, and who has recently refocused her website, NextTribe, on travel for women 45 and older.

Ironically this occurred in the midst of my own midweek escape with Brian to an inn 20 minutes from home—a brief, much-needed change of scenery during his unanticipated week off between jobs, which slowed us down, chilled us out, and cleared our minds a little bit, preparing us to meet the next big things on our plates with fresh eyes.

I’m glad this scheduling mishap occurred when it did, because it got me thinking about the benefits of temporarily escaping your life to sample another one. It’s amazing how a couple of days in a different place can refresh your mind and outlook. But how about a couple of weeks…or months…or years?

I know from personal experience how much getting out of Dodge for a while can broaden your perspective, shift your state of mind, and more generally change you, most likely for the better. Taking in new vistas can cause you to re-evaluate your priorities and your choices, leading to fresh choices for the rest of your life, from a newly informed worldview.

As always, I’m curious about your experiences, too. So, I thought I’d ask about times in your life when you picked yourself up and took off, for any period of time—whether of your own volition, or as a result of external forces—and how it affected you and your life, going forward. Tell me in the comments…

Leave a comment

“Why do you go away? So that you can come back. So that you can see the place you came from with new eyes and extra colors. And the people there see you differently, too. Coming back to where you started is not the same as never leaving.”

― Terry Pratchett, A Hat Full of Sky

It’s been a long time since I ditched my little world for another. That kind of thing was much more possible for me in the 90s when I was in my 30s, single, and freelancing as a writer and editor. My life was already unsettled and chaotic, so what was a little more chaos thrown into the mix? (As I’ve described myself in that period of my life before, I was sort of a grunge-era Tinkerbell, traipsing around the Never Never Land of the East Village with a string of Peter Pans in old 501s, threadbare concert tee shirts, and Chuck Taylors.)

In Istanbul, I bumped into some friends from New York. We were all entertained one night by “Mike,” right, a Turkish rug store owner.

On a whim, between gigs, I took a two-week trip to Greece and Turkey using Pan Am frequent flyer miles I’d accumulated at an old job, staying in cheap, dodgy B&Bs—for example, the one in Thessaloniki that turned out to also be a brothel. Before leaving home I managed to score an assignment to write about researching my Sephardic roots in those countries—only to have the publication fold shortly after I filed my piece.

A year later, the morning after a painful breakup, I grabbed one of the fringed edges of an “AirTech” flyer on a telephone pole on the Lower East Side advertising “courier flights” to Europe for $100 each way. I called my friends stationed in Paris and asked, “Hey, remember when you invited me to come visit? How about later today?” After which I high-tailed it to Kennedy Airport to catch a 1pm flight.

Browsing a Paris flea market while nursing a broken heart, November, 1998.

My longest and most transformative escape occurred after another messy breakup. In June, 2000, I rented out my rickety fourth-floor walkup for ungodly Dot Com Boom money, and decamped to Rhinebeck, New York, where I became housemates with another woman my age, also in the midst of a breakup.

Initially the arrangement was meant to be for just two months. But it was so healing being away from my city life, taking everything more slowly upstate in the country—making new friends, focusing on my own writing for the first time, starting a weekly writers’ group—that I kept extending my stay. ay

Left: Living in Rhinebeck meant sometimes getting caught behind a tractor, but I welcomed the slow-down; Center: hiking on my 35th birthday, while living upstate; Right: the flyer for the writers' group I started the year I lived upstate. "And maybe a little bitching about editors/publishers." Lol.

I was gone a full year before my building’s super called to warn me that the landlord had been snooping around, asking if I still really lived there. It was time to go back to the city. Twelve months after my departure, at 35-and-change, I returned home a slightly different version of myself, one better equipped for the new choices and challenges ahead of me. Most importantly to me, I’d transformed into a different kind of writer, one dedicated to personal essays and memoir, the work that has always mattered most to me.

What’s more, I learned from my time in Rhinebeck that I liked upstate living enough to choose it again. In 2005, when Brian and I were being evicted from our apartment in Alphabet City, we moved to greater Kingston, right across the river from Rhinebeck. We’ve now been here for 19 years.

***

By the way, other Oldster contributors have written about shaking up their lives with travel—Diamond Michael Scott wrote about his ongoing nomadic existence, and Chip Conley wrote about visiting 16 countries in a year.

Okay, your turn. In the comments, tell me about a time you took a vacation from your life, short or long, that changed you.

Leave a comment