Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elli Benaiah's avatar
Elli Benaiah
7h

Thank you, Sari, for sharing and restacking ME.

It was wonderful working with you on the essay - your editorial touch and openness made the process feel like a true collaboration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
Wendy's avatar
Wendy
7h

Wow! So much wisdom in this story. I'm keeping it so I can re-read (again and again) when I feel a bit lost. Thank you, Thank you Elli.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture