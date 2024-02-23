Aaaalll the Links
RIP Carl Weathers, an actor best known for playing Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa’s heavyweight opponent in the Rocky series of films, who died at 76 on February 1st. - In The Guardian, Ryan Gilbey reports. (I also loved him in Arrested Development.)
“David Bouley—the trailblazing chef who died of a heart attack on Monday at his home in Connecticut—has made my life complicated since 1988, ever since I ate lunch at Restaurant Bouley, his first solo venture, where he was making something old new again.” - in Esquire, Phyllis Grant remembers American and French chef David Bouley, who passed away earlier this month, at 70.
“First she was Eleanora Fagan, then Billie Holiday, then, finally, resplendently, Lady Day—transforming from fallible flesh to a performed self before rising to some realm of sheer myth.” - in Harper’s, Ian Penman writes about Billie Holiday, and Paul alexander’s new book about the singer, Bitter Crop: The Heartache and Triumph of Billie Holiday’s Last Year.
“Too often, being cared for can mean feeling like a burden. But friends who care for one another flip that dynamic.” - in The Atlantic, Rhaina Cohen writes, “The Friends Who Are Caring for Each Other in Older Age.”
In the New York Times, Catherine Pearson writes “Over 60, Single and Never Happier.”
Related: “What all of this says to me is that there’s still too much age-bias in how we think and talk about romance and intimacy.” - In This Curious Life, Oldster contributor Delia Lloyd write about new data regarding the sex and dating habits of older people.
“In 1958, when Mary Pat Laffey Inman became a stewardess — as they were then called — for Northwest Airlines, she was 20 years old and the clock was already ticking…” - in the New York Times, Liza Weisstuch interviews revolutionary former flight attendant Mary Pat Laffey Inman, who fought against ridiculous standards and discrimination in the industry, and who is featured in the new PBS/American Experience documentary, Fly With Me.
“In my early forties, I was uneasy about aging. So I headed into the woods.” - in Outside Magazine, Megan Margulies writes “How Foraging Taught Me Middle-Aged Self-Acceptance.”
“Lyn Slater, 70, was deemed the Accidental Icon by a college fashion student. She now has nearly one million followers on social media and is upending notions of aging.” - in the New York Times, Alix Strauss profiles my friend—and forthcoming Oldster Questionnaire-taker (March20th!) Lyn Slater, whose book, How to Be Old: Lessons in Living Boldly from the Accidental Icon, lands March 12th.
Oldster Magazine Questionnaire taker Susan Kiyo Ito, and her wonderful memoir, I Would Meet You Anywhere, are featured in Stella Fosse’s blog post, “3 Crones to Watch Out For.”
