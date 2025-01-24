Shutterstock

I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

While I have you…The advertiser-funded and venture-capital-funded approaches to media have failed and led to the demise of most legacy publications and outlets. Fortunately, the reader-supported approach is working. Support with your dollars the publications you’d like to see survive. Your paid subscriptions help me to keep publishing Oldster Magazine, and to pay contributors. They are greatly appreciated! I make a point of keeping the price low, just $6/month or $55/year. Thank you!

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Secret Sisters (with Ray Lamontagne) – All The Ways – There recently have been a number of terrific male-female countryish duets and these distinct singers have created another one.

Noga Erez – Godmother – A plea for some sort of conciliation from this Israeli artist who often stretches out the confines of established genres.

Rose City Band – Radio Song – The soundtrack to a perfect leisurely drive in the country with warm guitar solos, relaxed vocals and the possibility of transcendence.

Futurebirds – Movin’ On – Heartfelt, twangy, timeless rootsy tune about a perennial topic.

Magdalena Bay – Image – Dreamy, effortless dance-pop with a hook worth waiting for.

My Morning Jacket – Time Waited – Arguably today’s best live rock act is back with a poignant new single.

Kali Uchis – Igual Que Un Angel – This chart-topping song by the Columbian-American singer just glides and wonderfully does not fit into any specific genre. Christian Lee Hutson – Carousel Horses – The refrain from this slackerish gem, “How Could You Know I Feel,” is an interesting contrast to the more famous line, “How Does It Feel?” making the rounds recently, and may reveal some differences between now and then….or not.

Amber Mark – Comin’ Around Again – This is a strong period of contemporary R&B with lots of excellent vocalists releasing catchy, passionate and accessible songs, including this one.

Wunderhorse – Rain – A rock band that rocks but isn’t too heavy, doesn’t look back too far and has the requisite amount of energy and tension.

That’s a good assortment of brain candy. Coming soon: new installments of “On the Path to 60” and “Ask the East Village Yenta.” Thanks as always for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support. 🙏 💝

-Sari