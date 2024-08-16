You've Gotta Move This
A Friday open thread on how we work out—especially as we get older and more concerned about arthritis and risk of injury.
Readers,
This morning my 84-year-old mom did water aerobics at her condo’s pool. Yesterday she sweated through an online weights class. Often when I FaceTime with my 89-year-old dad, across the country, I find him on an exercise bike or other cardio machine. He does Zumba a couple of times a week, too. It’s inspiring.
What am I, six weeks shy of 59, doing for exercise? Nothing. Nada. Zip.
I have an excuse: a long-injured, arthritic hip has recently worsened. In June, ratcheting things up a notch, I slipped a disk. Two weeks ago I officially failed physical therapy. (To clarify, I didn’t fail, my gluteal tendons did. My physical therapist worried the treatment might have been contributing to ongoing fraying, and so he sent me back to my orthopedist. We are talking about possibly pursuing Platelet Rich Plasma.)
I mean, I do move my body a little—mostly walking, and swimming in the pool now and then, but it so brief and infrequent, it barely qualifies as exercise. I did a little gentle yoga recently at the pavilion at the Mohonk Preserve, but had to modify or skip several poses. Whatever I do, it results in pain, so for the moment, I’m essentially benched.
But I don’t like being this sedentary. I’d like to move my body more, once I can. And as everyone knows—and the National Council on Aging confirms—exercising regularly is key to aging well. It’s good for all your systems, and through the release of endorphins, elevates your mood.
I thought I’d ask all of you what kind of exercise you enjoy doing and get the most out of—while also not injuring yourselves. In the comments please tell me:
How old are you? How long have you been exercising? What kind of exercise do you engage in? Have you gotten into exercise fads over the years? How have you modified your approach to exercise as you’ve gotten older? Do you enjoy exercise, or do you trudge through it? What’s your motivation for doing it—muscular fitness, heart health, weight management? Do you have a healthy relationship to working out? Does fatphobia (or anything) lead you to overdo it? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like. (*Please, no judging anyone else for their choices.)
To be perfectly honest, at first I didn’t mind being off exercise, because in the past I’ve had an unhealthy relationship to it. I did too much of it, with a punishing attitude toward my body.
I waged war against my short, curvy physique, exercising mainly with the goals of shrinking and reshaping it. That ruined for me: running, biking, swimming, pilates, vigorous yoga, working out on cardio machines, and taking exercise classes, all of which I made myself do anyway. I had the sense that I needed to earn my daily food intake, and if I skipped exercise, I felt I didn’t deserve to eat.
I’ve come a long way from the worst of that behavior and mindset, but it’s difficult to eradicate it altogether, in part because it’s baked into our thinness-obsessed culture. Once I heal my hip and spine, I’ll have had more than enough time on the bench to further shift my attitude—and to remember that when I’m not in pain, I actually really enjoy a good sweat (especially while listening to music), and an endorphin spike.
Now, in the interim, to find some gentle activity that doesn’t aggravate my hip injury…
Okay, your turn:
The headline to this piece comes from a lyric in this 1991 Technotronic song:
On another note, yesterday Oldster Magazine officially passed the 50,000 subscriber mark, and it feels huge. I’m so grateful to every one of you for joining me here—for reading, commenting thoughtfully, and for all of your support. 🙏 Thank you!
P.S. On August 31st, Oldster will turn 3! I can’t wait to celebrate. 🎂🎂🎂
-Sari
I love this topic, because at least twice in my life, exercise has saved my body and soul.
In my late forties, I was crushed and desperate, between caregiving and all the other demands of midlife. I joined a roller derby team. Six hours a week of brutal cardio and strength training, along with team camaraderie and a flow-state of focus kept me from losing my mind. I did that into my mid-fifties – it got me through menopause.
After the death of my daughter, a year and a half ago, I found solace at the gym, and peace of mind through walking. My husband and I travel full-time and use Planet Fitness for weight training, since we can often find a branch near wherever we are. I'm 62. I live with chronic pain from a foot and shoulder injury and the hips are going, but I have more pain if I don't use weights and walk.
Walking, for me, is the key to peace of mind. Ideally every day, preferably with hills. I go with my husband and we talk, or I go alone and talk to my daughter. Alone, it's my church and my salvation.
53 yo here and a reformed cardio junkie (5-6 days a week ugh). A few years ago I started heavy weight training and it changed everything for me: better mobility, knee pain gone etc. The focus on growing (muscles) rather than shrinking has also helped years of body image issues, though I fear those may never totally go away. I walk a lot and do 20-30 mins of cardio (stationary bike or a treadmill hike on an incline with the peloton app- they also have great yoga and mobility classes ) 2-3 times a week, or hike and bike for real on the weekends. I also count my protein grams and eat a ton of it to support the lifting