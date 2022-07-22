What's a Link Roundup?
It's been so long since I posted one, I almost forgot how to do it.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
“Garofalo is a pioneer and Generation X icon who for a few years, it was reasonable to argue, meant for stand-up what Kurt Cobain did for music.” - Jason Zinoman on 57-year-old Janeane Garofalo’s influence and staying power as a comedian, and her long-standing refusal to sell out. New York Times
Check out Harper’s Bazaar’s “40 Is the New 40,” a series of essays by millennials on what it means for them to enter middle age.
New York upstaters: August 11th at the Rosendale Theatre, newsletter “Alte: Getting Old Together” will present a screening of filmmaker Peter Odabashian’s new film, “MY 2020,” documenting “the regrouping into a single household of the filmmaker’s multi-racial, three-generation family during the first year of Covid-19.” (Odabashian is married to Oldster contributor Esther Cohen.)
“…there’s one place on Instagram that has not and will never be marred by the sick online fame cycle of my peers. It is Grandmas Follies, a meme account and community made by grandmas….” - at Gawker, Sarah Hagi appreciates the Grandma Follies Instagram account.
“Looking for a job when you’re in your 50s is sobering.” - Marcelle Karp in the Huffington Post on getting laid off at 51, and the ageism she experienced in her subsequent six-year job hunt.
“As we revisit the decade that gave us grunge, rather than be all apologies, it’s the perfect time to reexamine, reevaluate, and rewrite history — especially for the women who made up the scene.” at Longreads, Lisa Whittington-Hill writes on The Women Who Built Grunge.
I could watch “2 Old Chicks Who Know a Lot of Sh*t” all day long.
I could also listen to Neko Case and Jacinta Bunnell chatting all day. Did you have a chance to listen to their conversation from earlier this week, about their long friendship, getting older, uh…cloth adult diapers, and, ahem, Oldster Magazine?
Mark your calendars for August 18th at 7pm EDT for a virtual conversation between Liz Prato, author of Kids in America: A Gen X Reckoning, and Sari Botton, author of And You May Find Yourself: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen X Weirdo. They’ll discuss their books and their generation. Free, over Zoom. Only 100 spots. Sign up!
Oldster Magazine will turn 1 on August 31! Seems like a good time to raise subscription prices so that we can continue to bring you diverse perspectives on getting older at every phase of life, and keep paying contributors. If you haven’t yet become a paid subscriber, now is a great time to get in on the low rates of $40/year or $6/month.
