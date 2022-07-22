I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“Garofalo is a pioneer and Generation X icon who for a few years, it was reasonable to argue, meant for stand-up what Kurt Cobain did for music.” - Jason Zinoman on 57-year-old Janeane Garofalo’s influence and staying power as a comedian, and her long-standing refusal to sell out. New York Times

Check out Harper’s Bazaar’s “40 Is the New 40,” a series of essays by millennials on what it means for them to enter middle age.

“Looking for a job when you’re in your 50s is sobering.” - Marcelle Karp in the Huffington Post on getting laid off at 51, and the ageism she experienced in her subsequent six-year job hunt.

“As we revisit the decade that gave us grunge, rather than be all apologies, it’s the perfect time to reexamine, reevaluate, and rewrite history — especially for the women who made up the scene.” at Longreads, Lisa Whittington-Hill writes on The Women Who Built Grunge.