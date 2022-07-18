In Conversation: Neko Case and Jacinta Bunnell

Neko Case and Jacinta Bunnell, old friends hanging out and talking about getting older, as you do... (Photo by Michael Asbill)

Readers, here’s a little treat for you: a *recorded conversation between singer-songwriter Neko Case and author/artist Jacinta Bunnell. Here they tell stories and talk about their experiences with getting older; their appreciation for their elders; keeping up with technology; the importance of learning from history; their decades-long friendship; and more.

Some backstory Neko and Jacinta shared with me on their relationship:

Neko Case and Jacinta Bunnell met in 2001 at a Lynda Barry writing camp and fell in instant love while finding themselves laughing at each other's stories of growing up broke and mischievous behavior born out of survival. They have established a new family holiday entitled "Christmaween" and celebrate it together every year. Together, Jacinta and Neko like to craft and concoct potions, drink herbal lemonade, take long philosophical walks, prepare for the end of patriarchy, and dare each other to eat carrot cake.

I hope you enjoy listening to this as much as I did! If you’d like, leave a comment about this conversation and anything it brought up for you, or about a long-standing friendship of your own, or…

About Neko Case :

With a career spanning over twenty years, singer-songwriter Neko Case has famously collaborated with The New Pornographers and Case/Lang/Veirs in addition to releasing many critically acclaimed solo albums, including Fox Confessor Brings The Flood , Middle Cyclone , and 2018’s Hell-On .

Her latest record is Wild Creatures , a “career-spanning retrospective album featuring new essays, track commentary and artwork by Laura Plansker.” She begins touring in late August. Check out her newsletter, Entering the Lung .

About Jacinta Bunnell :

Jacinta Bunnell is an artist and writer living in the Hudson Valley. She has an immune disorder which makes her feel older than she is. She spent the better part of this past year recovering from brain surgery and taking up latch hook rug making, like so many grandparents of yesteryear. Her first children's book, A More Graceful Shaboom , came out on PM Press in 2020. Learn more about Jacinta’s books .

Recording edited by Michael Wilcock .

