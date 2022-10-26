What Was the First Age that Humbled You? And When Did You First "Come Into Your Own"?
30 terrified me. 57 feels pretty darn good. But I see 60 up ahead in the distance, and it's giving me pause. How about you? An open thread...
Readers,
Earlier this month I turned 57. It’s a number that boggles my mind, but I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that it also feels like the age at which I’ve finally “come into my own,” whatever that means.
That’s a vague term I’ve turned over in my head a lot; I distinctly remember my mother telling me 27 years ago that a woman first “comes into her own” at 30.
Back then, I was utterly freaked out by the idea that I was supposed to “come into my own” in any way upon the completion of my third decade, because quite frankly, I was a mess. The number felt impossibly grown up to me, especially given where I was at in my life—divorced for three years after marrying almost criminally young, flitting around the East Village with a string of non-committal Peter Pan types, struggling to gain traction as the kind of writer I wanted to be while languishing in the trenches of trade magazine publishing.
I was so thrown off by 30 that I threw myself three different birthday parties as a way to manage my anxiety over being late to feeling like a true adult—a big bash in my East Village tenement, plus two smaller gatherings of family and friends at Lucky Cheng’s and Three of Cups. At 35, I journaled about the elusiveness of that “coming into my own” feeling:
Since then, no number has had the same effect on me—except the one that’s coming down the pike three years from now. In February, my husband Brian turned 60, and I must say, he wears it well—he both looks and acts impossibly boyish, so much so that it’s hard to wrap my head around that number, on him, or on me.
I suppose I owe part of this disconnect to the fact that we don’t have kids, nor, obviously, grandkids, as so many of our peers do. What we originally perceived as an unfortunate infertility problem turned out to be a source of a kind of privilege, which we greatly enjoy. We also derive tremendous enjoyment out of being silly together—he puns constantly, and we both frequently sing favorite songs with alternative goofy lyrics. I also burst out into show tunes (I dance along, too) whenever our conversation brings one to mind. We both work hard, but we also have a really good time.
I probably shouldn’t be afraid of 60, given that 57 agrees with me pretty well. I feel the most “me” I’ve ever felt, personally, and professionally. I’m enjoying my life for the most part (when I’m not freaking out about the state of the country and the world). In the past year I fulfilled my greatest achievement yet as a writer, publishing my debut memoir. I work entirely too much for too little money, but for the first time in my life, all the gigs I’m juggling feel aligned with who I am, which is satisfying, if not exhausting. So who knows, maybe three years from now I’ll just feel even more like myself, in a good way.
Now I want to hear from you. In the comments tell me, what was the first age that gave you pause? And when did you “come into your own,” assuming that’s occurred already?
-Sari
What a great thought, the idea of “coming into your own.” The age that makes me pause is 65, which I cross in 3 months. I came into my own in a big when I turned 55, divorced for the second time and a single father to three teenagers from my first marriage. I felt very strongly that there was something about me that I had never allowed myself to know. I’ve been open to discovering that ever since. Turning 65 feels like a moment when I will cross into new territories. When society will truly see me as old. I always wondered why older people hung out together. It seemed boring to me. But now I see the value of knowing people who share that mysterious knowledge -- and strange decay-- that comes with aging.
I hit 50 last year. That was the first time that my age really stopped me in my tracks - a first "woah, that's actually super-old, isn't it?!".
But what followed it was an oddly dizzying burst of gratitude to where I am right now - writing stuff I'm really enjoying and making a fairly-okay living from it, for the first time since I started a decade ago. So it was the first time that I felt like the clock had stopped ticking down, and maybe was either paused, or....ticking up? A nice feeling, that sense of the chronological horizon backing away again and maybe giving me enough room to get a bit more ambitious with my life again. (I mostly lost that ambition while dealing with traumatic family stuff from 2015 onwards, a time when I just went into survival mode to get through it).
But I wonder how different it is for men. I wonder that a lot, and wonder how much I need to learn re. other people's experience of advancing time, especially women, who have to deal with pressures and expectations (and prejudices and judgements) that we men can ignore if we choose to.
So while I can say I feel I've "come into my own" at the age of 51, I fully understand if absolutely nobody else cares! (Writing all this out has definitely made me feel weird, like I'm bragging or something? Yikes.)