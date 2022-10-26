Readers,

Earlier this month I turned 57. It’s a number that boggles my mind, but I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that it also feels like the age at which I’ve finally “come into my own,” whatever that means.

That’s a vague term I’ve turned over in my head a lot; I distinctly remember my mother telling me 27 years ago that a woman first “comes into her own” at 30.

Back then, I was utterly freaked out by the idea that I was supposed to “come into my own” in any way upon the completion of my third decade, because quite frankly, I was a mess. The number felt impossibly grown up to me, especially given where I was at in my life—divorced for three years after marrying almost criminally young, flitting around the East Village with a string of non-committal Peter Pan types, struggling to gain traction as the kind of writer I wanted to be while languishing in the trenches of trade magazine publishing.

I was so thrown off by 30 that I threw myself three different birthday parties as a way to manage my anxiety over being late to feeling like a true adult—a big bash in my East Village tenement, plus two smaller gatherings of family and friends at Lucky Cheng’s and Three of Cups. At 35, I journaled about the elusiveness of that “coming into my own” feeling:

Since then, no number has had the same effect on me—except the one that’s coming down the pike three years from now. In February, my husband Brian turned 60, and I must say, he wears it well—he both looks and acts impossibly boyish, so much so that it’s hard to wrap my head around that number, on him, or on me.

I suppose I owe part of this disconnect to the fact that we don’t have kids, nor, obviously, grandkids, as so many of our peers do. What we originally perceived as an unfortunate infertility problem turned out to be a source of a kind of privilege, which we greatly enjoy. We also derive tremendous enjoyment out of being silly together—he puns constantly, and we both frequently sing favorite songs with alternative goofy lyrics. I also burst out into show tunes (I dance along, too) whenever our conversation brings one to mind. We both work hard, but we also have a really good time.

I probably shouldn’t be afraid of 60, given that 57 agrees with me pretty well. I feel the most “me” I’ve ever felt, personally, and professionally. I’m enjoying my life for the most part (when I’m not freaking out about the state of the country and the world). In the past year I fulfilled my greatest achievement yet as a writer, publishing my debut memoir. I work entirely too much for too little money, but for the first time in my life, all the gigs I’m juggling feel aligned with who I am, which is satisfying, if not exhausting. So who knows, maybe three years from now I’ll just feel even more like myself, in a good way.

Now I want to hear from you. In the comments tell me, what was the first age that gave you pause? And when did you “come into your own,” assuming that’s occurred already?

-Sari