Readers,

It’s my birthday today! I love my birthday. Well, mostly. Sometimes I set my expectations are too high for that one calendar day, and I wind up disappointed. But by and large, I am one of those birthday people—the kind who throw themselves a birthday party year after year, even when they are…57.

I’ll have some friends over tonight for pizza and cake, a backyard fire, and maybe some karaoke with my new bluetooth karaoke mics, a birthday gift from my husband—a perfect present for me, a singing addict.

In the comments, I want to hear about the best birthday you’ve ever had, and/or the best birthday gift you received. What made either or both of them special?

