I'm 57 Now!
An open thread about favorite birthdays and presents.
Readers,
It’s my birthday today! I love my birthday. Well, mostly. Sometimes I set my expectations are too high for that one calendar day, and I wind up disappointed. But by and large, I am one of those birthday people—the kind who throw themselves a birthday party year after year, even when they are…57.
Celebrate my birthday by becoming a paid subscriber to Oldster Magazine, if you aren’t already!
I’ll have some friends over tonight for pizza and cake, a backyard fire, and maybe some karaoke with my new bluetooth karaoke mics, a birthday gift from my husband—a perfect present for me, a singing addict.
In the comments, I want to hear about the best birthday you’ve ever had, and/or the best birthday gift you received. What made either or both of them special?
Happy Birthday Sari!!!
So happy to have met you at your reading in LA. I wish you the best birthday ever. I think my most memorable birthday was the only time I had a surprise party. I was turning 37. My best friend and boyfriend planned it together, which was sweet. Problem was, I was about to break up with my boyfriend of 3 years. Apparently he had no idea. Of course my best friend knew, and told me later how worried she was about planning the party. Would I be mad at her? Would I cry? But her worries were unfounded. It was a great night and I held off the breakup for a few more days. And funny enough, my boyfriend invited my future husband, who unwittingly gave me my favorite birthday present. He didn’t know me well but knew I loved trees and gave me a beautiful book about sequoias. We all got very drunk.
Welcome to my age! :)
I love all my birthdays, but one of my favorites was the one where I had a bunch of friends over, provided drinks (both alcoholic and non, including fresh pressed ginger and lemon I made myself, and chocolate milk for the one kid I could stand) ordered in whatever anyone wanted from a really good Chinese restaurant, ate off disposable plates, had a nice time, and then at the end of the evening, we all took out the trash on our way out to a bar, from which I snuck home when I'd had enough! I try to replicate this birthday experience whenever I have a party -- easy dinner somewhere that I pay for (and not drive myself crazy preparing), then drinks outside of my home so I don't have to worry about getting people out of there, so I can come home to a nice clean place and go to sleep happy.