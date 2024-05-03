What to Read, Watch, and Listen to this Weekend...
An Oldster Magazine Friday link roundup.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
RIP prolific author, screenwriter, and director Paul Auster, who died this week at 77 from complications of lung cancer. Auster was probably best known for his New York Trilogy, and the movie Smoke, based on “Augie Wren’s Christmas Story,” which he wrote for The New York Times. - At NPR, Tom Vitale reports.
In The New York Times, Oldster Magazine Questionnaire-taker Lucy Sante has an appreciation of Auster and his work, in a piece entitled: “Paul Auster’s New York Tragedy: A complicated, generous life yielded a body of work of staggering scope and variety.”
Speaking of Lucy Sante, next Friday evening, May 10th at 6pm, I’ll be in conversation with her about her wonderful new book, I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition, at The Hound Books in Roscoe, NY. It’s a ticketed event. If you’re in the western Catskills, please join us…A post shared by @thehoundbooks
In The New Yorker, “How to Die in Good Health” by Dhruv Khullar. (h/t)
Season 3 of Hacks has arrived! I watched the first two episodes last night and it’s great. You know I love an intergenerational pairing, and you really can’t do better than Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. What’s more, J. Cameron Smith, who most recently played Gerri Kellman on Succession, is in the cast this season.
Speaking of Succession… “Now I’ve got this wonderful white hair and I think finally I’m feeling I can just be who I am rather than try and keep abreast of everything.” - At Port Magazine,interviews Brian Cox, who of course played Logan Roy on that great series.A post shared by @port_magazine
“My other age is 9 to 11…” OMG,, same, same!!! Julia Louis Dreyfus interviews the 77-year-old punk poet, rock star, memoirist, and all around creative genius on her wonderful Wiser Than Me podcast!!! (I am dying to get both of these women to take the Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, and if you are able to help with this, get at me!!)A post shared by @wiserthanme
“Throwing a dinner party where strangers meet other strangers shares the same risks as social media; wolves and chickens may find themselves seated next to each other.” - In The Paris Review, a new essay by Oldster columnist.
“For a little over a decade, scientists have been studying a subset of people they call “super-agers.” These individuals are age 80 and up, but they have the memory ability of a person 20 to 30 years younger.” - In The New York Times, Dana G. Smith writes “A Peek Inside the Brains of ‘Super-Agers’”
“Two next-door neighbours have celebrated their 100th birthdays on the same day.” - At BBCNewsUK, Briony Leyland reports.A post shared by @bbcnewsuk
“Shelley Duvall Vanished From Hollywood. She’s Been Here the Whole Time.” - by Saskia Solomon in The New York Times Style section.
From around this time last year, an essay by, and an Oldster Magazine Questionnaire from 90something .
That’s a lot of links! Have a great weekend. And thank you, as always, for your support! I couldn’t do this without you. 🙏
-Sari
Ohhh, I'm liking the notion I could be a "super-ager" who at 87 still has a working memory. At least most of the time. And I have a few other attributes a few of which I tried to capture in a post here: "This Version of Me." Thanks, Sari and a most happy Friday and weekend to you!
I've been absolutely loving Julia Louis-Dreyfus' podcast, I'm so happy to see it included here. It would be SO fabulous to have her interviewed by you here at Oldster. I know it'll happen, makes total, absolute sense!