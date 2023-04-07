I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“I’ve always lived under this illusion that I’m about 30 years younger than I am.” - in the New York Times Magazine, David Marchese profiles Dr. Roland Griffiths, a pioneer in using psychedelics to treat “depression, addiction and, in patients with a life-threatening cancer diagnosis, psychological distress”—and who is getting through is his own terminal cancer with the benefit of psychedelics.