One of the pencil-and-crayon drawings I did as part of Wendy MacNaughton’s 30-Day Drawing Habit for grown-ups.

Readers,

Even in my late 50s, every single time I make lunch or dinner (so, five or six days a week) I feel VERY GROWN UP.

Perhaps it’s because I don’t have kids, so I never shifted into parenthood, an indisputable marker of adult maturity. Or maybe it’s a function of growing up a Gen X latchkey kid, who was praised as a “big girl” for fending for my little sister and me from the time I was 11—whipping up noodles and cottage cheese for us, or “garden” tuna salad with celery and carrots, or Weaver’s chicken from the freezer with toaster-oven-baked potatoes, while my single mom worked late or attended night classes for her master’s degree. Today, even when I’m making something simple, it gives me a marked feeling of adult pride.

On the flip side, when I’m drawing with crayons, I magically transform into a kid. Even though I don’t have any real drawing skills to speak of, I love to doodle and color. With a crayon in hand, time dissolves and I’m a little girl again, with my first box of Crayolas—the 64-color box with the sharpener in the back.

For an adult, I own an awful lot of crayons. (There are other boxes tucked in my weekend bag and drawers around the house.)

It’s amazing to me how in the same day, sometimes back-to-back, certain behaviors and activities can make me feel like a bona fide adult, while others can make me feel like a child. I’m curious about whether you all have similar experiences, so I figured I’d invite you to tell me about it here.

What behaviors and activities make you feel like a grown-up? What behaviors and activities make you feel like a kid? Tell me in the comments.

Every morning I get a similar feeling of being grown up when my husband Brian and I make our bed together. Before me, Brian wasn’t a bed-maker. I’ve been one since I was 6, and my mom told me, “When you make your bed, you have a good day.”

A well-behaved child, I started tending to this daily task back then, circa 1971, and I’ve never stopped. I got Brian on board, and now, every day between waking and coffee, together we dedicate 15 to 30 seconds to this ritual. We don’t go crazy—no hospital corners or anything fancy like that. But we bring neatness and order to the room, like a couple of capital A Adults. (We also repeat the same joke about how if we don’t smooth out that wrinkle, or tuck in that corner, we risk Architectural Digest stopping by and shaming us. 😂)

Our bed, made. (Don’t worry, I know that macrame thing on the wall is crooked. I’ve given up on trying to get it to lie straight.)

Related: I enjoyed this post on

, who illustrates all the posts on The Small Bow, plus the

series, a monthly collaboration.)

In January I got to indulge my inner child artist for 30 days straight. I took part in artist

’s

project through her wonderful newsletter,

. Each day she posted a lesson, followed by a prompt, for which we were supposed to devote only 10 minutes—a safeguard against perfectionism.

One of my 10-minute assignments.

It was so much fun, I’m now planning to take part in Wendy’s weekly Grown Up’s Table program, with lessons and prompts offered on Sundays. Wendy and I are also talking about collaborating on a course of some kind for paid subscribers to Oldster, this spring or summer. Stay tuned!

Starting March 18th, I'm also treating my inner child artist to

’s six-week course,

. I’m both excited and terrified.

🖍🖍🖍

Anyway, back to the prompt for this open thread:

-Sari

P.S. Check out my August, 2023 interview with Wendy Macnaughton about How to Say Goodbye: The Wisdom of Hospice Caregivers the beautiful, illustrated book she authored as the culmination of her artist’s residency at Zen Hospice Project Guest House in San Francisco: