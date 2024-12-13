What I’ve Been Reading, Watching, and Listening to…
An Oldster Magazine Friday link roundup.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
“Renowned poet and Black arts movement icon Nikki Giovanni dies at 81.” - Andrew Limbong, NPR.A post shared by @writeyourselfalive
“The Amazing Kreskin, Master of Mind Games, Dies at 89.” - Mike Barnes at The Hollywood Reporter.
“Stylist and Fashion Editor Polly Mellen Dies at 100.” - Carolyn Twersky in W Magazine.
“Angela Alvarez, a Cuban-born singer and songwriter who, at age 95, became the oldest performer to win the Latin Grammy Award for best new artist, died on Friday in Baton Rouge, La., where she had settled after immigrating to the United States in the early 1960s. She was 97.” - Michael S. Rosenwald in The New York Times.
I was charmed by Netflix’s A Man on the Inside, a series starring Ted Danson as an amateur spy in an assisted living facility, with Sally Struthers in a supporting role.
“18 Life-Learnings from 18 Years of The Marginalian” - Maria Popova looks back at what she’s learned publishing her thought-provoking newsletter for nearly two decades. (It used to be called “Brain Pickings.”)A post shared by @foreverfitwithmitch
“As 100-year lifespans become more common, the time has come for a new approach to school, work, and retirement.” - at The Atlantic, Jonathan Rausch writes: “America Needs to Radically Rethink What It Means to Be Old.”
“The Breeders leader has long been one of the most enchanting and elusive figures in rock. At 63, she’s releasing her first full album under her name, filled with musical and emotional twists.” - in The New York Times, Caryn Ganz writes: “Kim Deal Is Ready to Go Solo. It Just Took 4 Decades.”A post shared by @kimdealmusicofficial
“Men over 70 are flooding back into the workforce.” - Brett Arends at Market Watch.
“Night Sweats” - at The Cut/NYMag, an interesting and varied collection of articles on peri-menopause.
“You Think PCOS [Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome] Ends in Menopause? Think Again.” - Oldster contributor Vivian Manning-Schaffel (aka) in Oprah Daily.
“Tales: Life Story Interview Kit” looks like a great intergenerational family gift, for the holidays, or at any time.
