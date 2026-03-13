Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Alex Belth's avatar
Alex Belth
8h

This is so wonderful! Thank you.

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939291's avatar
939291
7h

I am 71 and this articles made me smile which is a great way to start the day. I have almost finished my “Melt the Ice” hat. I find knitting a wonderful tool for relaxing and my favorite is to sit with my dear friend while she embroiders and we talk about many things. We have known each other so long you never know what comes up. I basically self taught myself but I did join one class. I would like to try more complicated patterns but for now I have been knitting hats. I have not been able to learn other crafts so far but I have a spinning wheel and yarn from sheep I have raised. I love chickens and have ordered chicks that I will pick up May 14 so I am looking forward to that!

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