Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen M. Poremski's avatar
Karen M. Poremski
3h

I'm 63, and my hair has been a source of expression for such a long time! One big change happened 10 years ago: when David Bowie died, I decided to dye my hair in bright colors, streaks of purple, teal, and pink framing my face. I left behind worrying about whether others would think it was unprofessional or weird; I was gonna fly my (freak) flag because that's what made me happy. (At the time, I lived in a small town, the kind of place where you always see someone you know when you go to the grocery store.) I just recently had my stripes redone before we moved to a city from that small town, and am happy to say that strangers compliment my hair colors. Of course, that's not why I do it; rather, I want the world to make room for "the strange," as Bowie sang. We need more creative weirdness, especially if we're gonna make it through this fascism stage.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sari Botton and others
Joan K's avatar
Joan K
3h

I'm 70. I grew up with fine, poker-straight, but abundant "dirty blonde" hair. I used painful curlers and had smelly perms to achieve the flowing, wavy, almost curly look that characterized the late 60s-early 70s (and occasionally gave it another go). I did highlights to preserve my blonde-ish self image. The blow-dryer changed my life, such freedom. I went for the smooth chin-length blunt cut that you still see on Anna Wintour. But...menopause changed everything. Almost suddenly my sleek hair turned wavy/curly (humidity has its virtues), and now it is a mix of silver, white, and some dirty blonde and light brown. When I met a friend who hadn't seen me for a while she exclaimed, "Your hair is so curly!" I laughed, delightedly.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
72 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture