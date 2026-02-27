Clockwise from top left: Ann Hood with her short bob last summer; with longer hair in 2003; with her hair blown straight in 2014; with her roommate in 1979, with their regulation TWA flight attendant hair.

This week we have an essay by author Ann Hood about what different lengths of hair have meant to her, and the events throughout her life that have prompted her to either cut her hair off, or let it grow. It appears down below this section. ⬇️

Although we’ve led very different lives, and I haven’t endured the tragedy of losing a child like she has, I found myself relating. I know that for me—someone who has always thought of herself as more of a long-hair-person—if I choose to go for a significant cut, it’s usually a sign that something big is going on with me. Maybe I’m going through something emotionally, or I’m making some kind of big change, work-wise, or otherwise. Or maybe I’m just trying to look more grown-up, which many try to achieve with shorter, neater styles.

In my mid-30s I wrote a personal essay for Glamour about the significance (and difficulty) of chopping off my near-butt-length locks for a bit of a style update, and to try and look more adult. They hired a photographer to document the big cut—and as soon as the hairdresser’s shears went thwack, I started to cry. You can see how fahrklempt I am in the bottom left Polaroid from the shoot, here:

(I still can’t believe that after three photo shoots, and after the piece was edited and accepted and I got paid for it, Glamour killed the essay—oh well.)

And I’ve written here before about my whole going-gray journey when I was 51—having my long hair with stripe-y highlights buzzed off so I could grow out my natural color.

These choices are rarely just about style—there’s often more behind them. I know that for various reasons, a lot of us get attached to particular styles and lengths of hair, and also project hope onto big style changes—sometimes to find ourselves disappointed. And I know these concerns aren’t limited to just women. So I thought it would be a good subject to prompt you on. In the comments please tell us:

How old are you? Do you easily change the style or length of your hair, or do you have a hard time parting with a particular version of yourself, hair-wise? If you fall into the latter category, what do you think is behind that attachment? Are you a long-hair-person? A short-hair-person? An any-length-goes-person? For better or worse, have you had a life-changing experience at the hands of a hairdresser? Or your own hands? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you'd like!

Ann Hood’s essay is below here. ⬇️

Ann hood after having her long hair cut off last summer.

Hair: The Long and Short of It

Ann Hood makes sense of times in her life when she’s cut off her locks and grown them back.

The journey with my hair began with a leopard bikini. I was 6 years old. A blonde and blue-eyed contestant in the Little Miss Natick beauty pageant, a yearly contest in which local 6-year-olds vied for the title and a trophy as big as they were. The winner got to ride in a parade, seated in an open convertible, waving. In an effort to make-up for her childhood as a plump, dark-haired child of immigrants, my mother decided that I would become Little Miss Natick. She set out to achieve that goal with a fierceness I can only compare to that of maniacal, screaming hockey fathers.

Inspired by the hit song, Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini, she commissioned my seamstress aunt to sew me a bikini—leopard print—for the bathing suit part of the competition. That accomplished, we then needed something for the talent portion. At the tender age of 6 I had already flunked out of both tap and ballet classes and couldn’t sing on tune. What I liked to do was read, a talent that would not win me the big prize. My mother had learned that another contestant, Cindy Lou, could do wonders with a twirling baton. How were we going to beat that? I suggested I recite my favorite poem, “Trees” by Joyce Kilmer. “No one wants to hear a kid talking about trees,” Mom said, taking a long drag on her cigarette. But the idea reminded her that my cousin Judy in Florida had won something once reciting a rhyme of some kind. One phone call later and I was memorizing the lines to Judy’s “poem” while my mother worked out my choreography.

Ann Hood at age 5

Night after night I practiced prancing and reciting, “I have long blond hair and big blue eyes, a turned-up nose and a cute little figure…” Then I leaned close to where the judges would be sitting and wagged my finger as I finished, “But stay away boys, till I get bigger.” (Yes, this makes 68-year-old me cringe. A lot.) On a hot August morning, I sat in my great-aunt’s small kitchen while she used torn rags to set my hair into banana curls. By nightfall, I was at the Natick carnival in my leopard bikini, my hair golden and bouncy, strutting across a stage just as we’d practiced. As I delivered my final line—Stay away, boys, till I get bigger!—wagging that finger, I tossed my hair. The crowd cheered and broke into applause. Minutes later, I was crowned Little Miss Natick 1963.

Thus began my belief that my identity, my crowning achievement, even my self-worth rested somehow with my hair.

So I was shocked when in my sophomore year of college a girl named Kathy picked up a hank of my waist length hair and told me I needed to cut it off. “Split ends,” she said with disgust. “And way too dry.”

Kathy was the girl that the other girls had crowned the arbiter of style. She suggested what colors looked best on us, the best accessories, and what to do with our hair. We thought she was sophisticated, possibly because she taught us to marinate flank steak in Good Seasons salad dressing and how to make Cherries Jubilee with Everclear and canned cherries. Looking back, I realize that she was the most insecure of the group. Cursed with terrible acne, she spent hours each day washing her face with medicated soap and applying thick makeup to hide her scars and breakouts. Yet days after she pronounced my hair a disaster, I found myself at a salon in Providence with a stylist named Tony chopping it all off. Just like that, I had a Dorothy Hamill do, and traded my Long & Silky shampoo for Short & Sassy. Now I looked like every other girl. Except Kathy, who kept her own wavy hair long, a Lady Godiva among a sea of wedge cuts.

Ann Hood with her roommate in 1979, with their TWA regulation haircuts.

I did not grow my hair long again for ten more years. After college, I went to work as a TWA flight attendant, a job where shorter hair was an asset and my snazzy Ralph Lauren uniform gave me confidence. But once I stopped flying, I let my hair grow with abandon. Just like when I was a college sophomore trying to find her way, I was once more trying to figure out who I was in the world—a struggling writer living alone in New York City. If my hair was “long, lovely, liquid, glorious,” as Robinson Jeffries wrote in his poem “To Helen About Her Hair,” then wasn’t I lovely and glorious too?

When I stepped full force into motherhood however, I had no problem cutting it all off again, this time into a sharp-edged bob. Cooking and driving and playing with two kids, I didn’t need to be defined by that glorious hair. I was the mother to the most wonderful creatures ever and they were what mattered most to me. When my daughter Grace was 5, she announced that we should both grow our hair long. Grace was truly a mini-me, right down to her blue eyes looking out from wire-rimmed glasses. “Deal,” I told her, and we shook to seal it.

“Two weeks before Grace died in 2002. Here she is growing her hair.”

Seven months later, we both had hair that almost reached our shoulders. “When I’m 6 our hair will be luxurious,” Grace said. But Grace didn’t live to be 6. Five months before her birthday, Grace died from a virulent form of strep, her pale blond shoulder length hair tinted pink with blood from the emergency procedures she endured.

In my grief, I couldn’t write or read. Suddenly, I was no longer a writer, or a reader, or the mother of two small children. So who was I? Even the sight of my hair having the nerve to keep growing when Grace would never grow up made me angry. In an act of defiance or desperation or both, I had it all lopped off.

Eventually, I did start to read again. I adopted a baby from China. I wrote a book. Slowly, I was making my way back into the world, even as I struggled with this new version of myself. One night, as I walked down Macdougal Street in Greenwich Village to meet friends, I caught a glimpse of them waiting for me in front of the restaurant. I paused. Those two women represented the person I wanted to emerge as from this enormous sorrow. Confident and beautiful, both with gorgeous, loose, long hair. I didn’t realize that what I was really doing when I grew my hair long this time was building a shield—from loving too fiercely, from grief, from the dangerous world. As a teenager, I used to think the song I Am a Rock was written just for me: “I’ve built walls, a fortress deep and mighty…” Now the lyrics seemed even truer. My fortress was built with golden hair.

Ann Hood with long hair in 2023.

Years passed, the way they do. My marriage fell apart, not suddenly but slowly and painfully. My children grew up. I wrote more books. One day I looked up into the eyes of a man I had met briefly twenty years earlier and all my cells shifted into place. I was looking into the eyes of my future, of my happiness. And reader, I married him. In the mysterious way of this strange world, things aligned in my life. Or perhaps it isn’t mysterious, after all. Perhaps after years—a lifetime really—of losses and mistakes and haircuts, we do somehow discover our true selves.

This spring, I went to my hair salon for my usual trim—Just an inch!—and as I stared at my reflection in the big mirror, I heard myself say, “Cut it off.”

“To here?” Nison said, touching my collarbones.

I shook my head. “To here,” I said, and pointed to my chin.

As I sat and watched inches and inches of my hair fall to the floor, it was as if I was also being set free. I saw the little girl who wanted to recite “I think that I shall never see, a poem as lovely as a tree,” and the teenager who let someone else decide how she should look and the struggling writer hiding beneath a crown of hair and the grieving mother who built that golden fortress. I was 68 years old, madly in love with a guy who was madly in love with me. I was a full-time writer. I’d raised terrific children. I was living exactly where I wanted to, surrounded with everything and everyone I love.

The thick strands kept falling until it was just me sitting there, stripped of my armor, free.

Okay, your turn…

How old are you? Do you easily change the style or length of your hair, or do you have a hard time parting with a particular version of yourself, hair-wise? If you fall into the latter category, what do you think is behind that attachment? Are you a long-hair-person? A short-hair-person? An any-length-goes-person? For better or worse, have you had a life-changing experience at the hands of a hairdresser? Or your own hands? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you'd like!

Big thanks to Ann Hood. And to all of you for reading, and commenting kindly and thoughtfully. Oldster has the best comments section around!

