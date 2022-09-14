Left, me; right, my sister.

Readers,

I can’t stop thinking about “My Mother Wanted Me to Be Happy,” Gina Fattore’s stellar personal essay published earlier this week, which begins, “My mother’s fondest wish for me when I was growing up was that I would one day be thin enough to land a man.”

Many of you “liked” the piece and commented on it, and others applauded it on social media. I think the story resonated with so many because it points to a common source of frustration: the irrational but wildly popular notion that we’re supposed to shrink our bodies to meet ridiculous thinness standards. Whoever set those standards didn’t get the message that there are many different human body types; not everyone is meant to be thin!

Gina and I first connected after she read my memoir, And You May Find Yourself. As we were preparing her essay for publication, she noted that she knew I’d *get* certain details because of what she’d read in my book. I have a chapter called “The Weight: A Manifesto” about body dysmorphia and eating disorders—not just mine, but our entire culture’s.

In that chapter I write about the first time I hated my appearance because I thought I was “fat”—when I was only 5, and my mother showed me the photo up above. At such a young age I’d already absorbed the messages surrounding us about the imperative to be super skinny. That’s how insidious diet culture is. I know I’m not alone.

I write:

How old were you when you learned to hate your body? I was 15 when I launched an all-out assault on every ounce of fat on my small frame, but I was in kindergarten the first time I thought I was bigger than I should be. My body size and shape were within a standard, normal range, according to my doctors, and photographs bear this out. But I somehow was convinced I was fat. I vividly recall the day I determined this. My mother brought me to visit my aunt at her home, farther out on Long Island. There, with me on her lap, my mom showed both of us proofs of professional photos she’d had taken of me, and I got upset when I saw them. I was wearing a red cotton summer outfit, a matching top and bottom set, with a white floral pattern on it. My cheeks and arms seemed too full to me, too soft. I didn’t want my mom to show the pictures to anyone else, and begged her not to. I look at those photos now and I can’t at all see what I saw then; I’m just a normal girl with no extra padding on her. I say this about so many other photos taken of me in the past; at the time the photos are taken, I believe I’m “fat.” When I return to them even the following year, I can no longer see it.

Here’s the open thread part:

I want to hear from you about the first time diet culture led you to believe you had to fight your own body, starving and over-exercising it into a different shape and size. And if you’ve been fortunate enough to conquer that poisonous thinking, what helped you get there? Also, do you have that same experience looking at photos in hindsight—later realizing that at the time the photo was taken, you’d had a complete misconception of your body? Tell me…

Leave a comment

-Sari

On another note…

🚨Do you live in or near the Bay Area in California? I’m going to be doing two book events out there next week. If you’re in the area, come say hi!