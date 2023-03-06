The Profound Sentimentality of the TikTok "Teenage Filter"
Jennifer Barnett travels back in time with the help of a popular app.
While lying in bed watching TikTok, my usual nighttime routine, I watched a video of a middle aged woman using the “teenage filter” which apparently makes you look like you did when you were a teen. Her reaction was profound: stunned, then emotional. She started to cry. “It’s been such a long time since I’ve seen you, old friend,” she said through tears. Whoa, I said to my phone, tears forming in my own eyes as I watched her reuniting with her former self in real time.
My algorithm caught on that this was content I was interested in and cued up more videos of women encountering their teenaged selves. The reactions were all on par with the first video: women casually loading up the filter, many with initial skepticism or insouciance, only to find themselves overcome with emotion, staring back at a living breathing version of their much younger selves. Many of the women were too emotional to speak. Some overlaid messages to their younger selves: “Hello old friend, I wish I had been kinder to you.”
The reactions were all on par with the first video: women casually loading up the filter, many with initial skepticism or insouciance, only to find themselves overcome with emotion, staring back at a living breathing version of their much younger selves.
Forever Young by Aphaville and Freshmen by The Verve Pipe seem to be the most popular musical accompaniments, upping the waterworks factor, but reducing the women’s reactions to vanity or pining for lost youth belies what’s really going on in the majority of these videos. It’s more philosophical than that. Some women are stunned and then crumple, others cover their mouths and stare in silence, some are totally overcome with emotion, laughter through tears. Their reactions seemed genuine, and intense.
I watched video after video; some women were alone, others with their daughters or romantic partners in the shot with them. The videos with their daughters were especially moving, as the daughters looked exactly the same in both videos but the moms looked like they could be their sisters.
The daughters were freaked out; the moms were more like: Yes, I am a real person with emotions and I always have been. I am just like you in sort of a similar way to when you see paparazzi photos of celebrities out doing mundane things like grocery shopping and they are titled Celebs, Just Like You and you have a momentary realization that yeah, celebrities are not just the roles they play, they are real actual human beings with a full range of real actual human experiences. Just like the moms on these TikTok videos.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
What’s the big deal? some people on Twitter have said, claiming they can just look at photos of themselves as teenagers. I’d argue it’s not the same thing, as photos are static moments caught in a time that has passed, whereas these filtered videos are living and breathing versions of a person who was long gone, yet brought back as if through a mystical time portal. She’s right there in her current living room surrounded by mementos of a life lived as proof that she is in fact here now, and not in her teenage bedroom in 1996. It’s surreal.
Some of the videos come with content warnings. These are mostly from people who seem to have had traumatic pasts that they have overcome, and these are the videos that, understandingly, evoke the most emotional response. Women who overcame abuse, who have survived despite all the obstacles, confronted with a living, breathing version of themselves from the time that was most painful to them, when they were actively struggling to survive. This is me before I had a lifetime of experiences, they say, before I had the responsibility of children, before I got divorced, before I experienced systemic sexism that ran me out of my career.
Many of the women were too emotional to speak. Some overlaid messages to their younger selves; “Hello old friend, I wish I had been kinder to you.”
“I just want to give her a hug,” one woman says to her younger self, as her younger self says the same thing back to her current self in real time. A trans person did the filter because he’d never had the chance to see what he’d have looked like as a teenage boy. He started to cry. How could anyone not be overcome by that?
I’d been texting the videos to my friends who still consent to receiving forwarded TikToks from me, but I ran out of emotion emojis to include for that one. There simply aren’t sufficient emojis to express those feels. Keep up, technology, for crying out loud.
My main question when I first encountered this was: how accurate is it? One woman held a photo of herself as a teen and it was strikingly accurate, but I’ve seen other women tweet their disappointment that their filter didn’t look anything like what they’d looked like as teens.
The only thing left to do was try it for myself.
After messing around for several minutes in my TikTok settings to find the filter, and then calling upon my actual teen to help sort me out, I found the filter and applied it and watched myself morph into teen mode. It did indeed make me look younger, but not like how I actually looked as a teen. It seemed to smooth me out, blurring the furrows, lines, and lentigines (what I like to call freckles), and generally softening my face. I looked a bit amorphous, round and undefined; the filter didn’t take into account the sharp angles of my face that have been there my whole life, regardless of my age. The person looking back at me wasn’t my teenage self, she was someone else, someone softer, free of hard edges. “Well, that’s definitely not me,” I said. “I’ve been hard edges since birth.”
I watched video after video; some women were alone, others with their daughters or romantic partners in the shot with them. The videos with their daughters were especially moving, as the daughters looked exactly the same in both videos but the moms looked like they could be their sisters.
I didn’t feel disappointed though. I looked back and forth between the TikTok’ed teen version of myself and the real me. One effect the filter had for me was revealing the stark difference between the face you know, and a face that has been scrubbed of not only age, but also of character. I homed in on my real face, at 51 the oldest I’ve ever looked but simultaneously the youngest I’ll ever be. There I am, I said. It’s me.
Oldster Magazine is a reader-supported publication that pays contributors. To support this work, become a paid subscriber.
Great reflection, Jennifer.
I might be tempted to try a black and white TikTok filter that makes me look like a coolly knowing teen photographed on the hood of a stranger's car outside CBGBs by David Godlis, instead of the semi-bewildered, hippie cotton swathed Hoosier dingdong I was as an actual teenager.
It's a bit poignant that these filters don't do their Dorian Gray on necks. Can you imagine the teenage reaction to THAT? (Mom! MOM!!!! Ackkk!!! Get IN here, there's something wrong with my neck! Am I dying!? Oh my GOD it's SO GROSSS!!!!")
I have been away from social media for various personal reasons, but people connect in this world in new and different ways daily, and I am all for the positive that apps like TikTok, etc bring. I once used a face filter app to try different hairstyles, not realizing it can transform you into having more male/female features, older, younger, different hair and eye color. I saw my younger self in that app that day, and my first thought was this scenario, "It's me! I've traveled through time to slap you awake for what may come, for what you might miss. Boys don't matter, they really DO NOT. Go to Europe! Go to South America! Go now. Right now. Go on adventures and mess up. See other cultures, your parents will get over it. You don't understand how precious your vitality is right now. You can go without sleep for a couple of nights and it won't affect you like it will now, where you need a month to recover from a couple of nights staying up in a hospital while your son goes thru an appendectomy with a scary complication. Send in all the poems, the stories, your imagination is not impractical, or silly or something to dismiss. Go find your tribe, not who you think will deem you cool enough. And that boy, that stupid, arrogant, violent boy who assaulted you - you are not the names he called you or how he treated you. Go talk to someone, a counselor, now. There are so many who have gone thru what you went thru, in the late 80's early 90's, silently screaming for help. As your older self, I was shocked at how many women of all backgrounds, races, ethnicities and religions I have met and talked to who were assaulted or abused as teenage girls and thought it was their fault, just as I did. Be kind to yourself, say no to people who deep down you dread but you "don't want to be impolite." Go find what you truly believe and love to do, not what others tell you so that you can belong. Good grades aren't everything, btw. Your life is yours, no one else's, so it doesn't matter if you didn't get into a MFA, or you aren't married by a certain time. Go take up space, express yourself, find out about all kinds of people and their lives, struggles, etc., find out how you can genuinely help others, (not just because it looks good on a college application or is expected of you), but hell, please - just go as soon as you can and boys will be there in the background, not the forefront of your life. You can find out how to love yourself enough that they are just a bonus, and the real ones have your back, whether friend or potential partner. It does get better, all the confusion and embarrassment you feel now. Do you have any idea how much I love you?" I still believe my teenage self would not listen - I'd have to go back to before puberty and warn her then. I always picture my inner child as the girl I was right before puberty, because she feels the most authentic, before I cared so much what others thought. My 11 year old self was sheltered, but she was more fierce, more funny, more unapologetically dorky and constantly curious. Maybe it's the bridge between our child selves to our teen selves is the critical period - 10 yrs to 12 yrs., to stay grounded before and during when all the hormones kick in and changes start happening. I don't know. But the women's reaction to seeing their "younger" selves is relatable for sure.