Readers,

I realize December 16th a little late in the game to share a holiday gift guide with you. But maybe you could use some last-minute suggestions for some of the friends and family on your list?

I reached out to a bunch of contributors to Oldster Magazine to see what they recommend—which, in many cases is their own books. And why not? This year, when I published my debut memoir, I’ve found it necessary to get comfortable with self-promotion, and in that spirit, I salute the writers here who are recommending their own work.

I also want to hear from you regarding what you recommend as gifts, small and large—things you’ve received and loved, or things you’ve given, which the recipients have been grateful for.

Bonus if you tell me about the best holiday gift you’ve ever received.

Me? It was the Crissy Doll I received for chanukah when I was 4, in December 1969. Crissy had hair that you could lengthen by pushing a button, and shorten by turning a nob. It was a perfect gift for me, given that I’d developed a weird habit of shearing the hair off my Barbie dolls. I don’t think it was any kind of aggressive act—just something to do, an early way of being creative, maybe. But once you cut the hair off a doll, well, game over.

I wonder if this was a common tendency among young girls, and Crissy was invented to solve it? In any case, I saw the commercial below, and then bugged my parents for it, and on the last night of chanukah, the night when we got a bigger present, they fulfilled my wish. No holiday gift has ever thrilled me more.

I’ll start off the gift recommendations:

Now that we have the “tripledemic” of Covid, the Flu and RSV are surging all at once, it’s time to consider masking again, at least in certain places. I highly recommend MaskC’s comfortable, attractive KN95s, available in many colors and patterns—for friends and family, and for yourself.

Speaking of shameless self-promotion, I’d love it if you gave my book, And You May Find Yourself…Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo as a gift. There’s also Goodbye to All That: Writers on Loving & Leaving NY, my bestselling anthology that was reissued in April, 2021 with seven new essays by Leslie Jamison, Emily Raboteau, U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón, Danielle Jackson, frequent Oldster contributor Carolita Johnson, Rosie Schaap, and Lisa Ko.

There are still Oldster tee shirts and mugs in the old Etsy shop.

And now, with no further ado, gift recommendations for Oldster Magazine Contributors…

From Mari Naomi, Gen-X cartoonist and memoirist: I have been enamored of Onepiece jumpsuits since I saw Sandra Oh do an interview in one at the beginning of the pandemic. But they were kind of pricey, so I held out until I got a Black Friday sale ad in my feed last month. 40% off! In a moment of weakness, I got the one with the tigers. I’ve worn it to events, on dog walks, and around the house, and it feels like being wrapped in a warm, sensual hug.

A much cheaper (and more self-promote-y) gift would be my book, Dirty Produce, a stocking-stuffer-sized gag book of fruits and veggies getting into naughty, consensual situations, conceptualized and illustrated by me. Perfect for folks who laugh at sexy carrots at the farmer’s market and send eggplant and peach emojis when they’re not texting about food.

From Carolita Johnson, New Yorker cartoonist, freelance writer, caregiver: Cartoon prints. The classic NYC rat, the hardcore happy alone for the holidays print, and the well-worn heartscape. Each 8" x 10" print on fine, heavyweight cotton paper is $35 each plus shipping. Orders fulfilled by USPS only, shipping is $7, and shipping usually takes 7 to 10 days, according to USPS. Buyers to contact: inmyotherjacket@gmail.com Payment by Venmo or Paypal only.

From Robert Burke Warren , author, musician, and performer: My 2022 offering, Cash on Cash: Interviews & Encounters with Johnny Cash, which I edited. A collection of interviews and features from the 50s to the 00's, Cash on Cash provides insight into one of the 20th century's most significant cultural figures. Can be ordered via amazon or from your local bookseller here.

From Marcy Dermansky, author of Hurricane Girl, Very Nice, The Red Car, Bad Marie, and Twins: I think sometimes people want to start painting, but it seems daunting. I took an art class at an art museum and the teacher had us buy tubes of paint and mix the colors on a palette. I tried that and then I went back to this very basic Pelikan Water Color Pan Set, that I now use. It has 24 colors and is easy to travel with.

I also really like this little kids’ Pearlescent Watercolor Pan Set for pinks and golds and silver and white. It is only $5.99 and when it dries on paper, the paint looks like it has glitter in it. Shimmery.

I also think all of my books make fine presents.

From Jodi Sh. Doff, contributor to Whorephobia and other anthologies, as well as Oldster and other online publications and journals: 1. Whorephobia: Strippers On Art, Work, and Life, Seven Stories Press, 2022. This just released anthology edited by groundbreaking filmmaker (Working Girls, Born in Flames) Lizzie Borden was a labor of love many years in the making. She's gathered a broad spectrum of work from the famous, the infamous and one or two who have passed on, all passionate about their time on stage, the interactions, and how we define who we are. I'm proud to be in the company of those who I know personally, those I knew who've moved on, and those I admire from afar and wish I knew.

From Sara Eckel, essayist and author of It’s Not You: 27 Wrong Reasons Your’re Single: Food Gifts People Actually Like. A few years ago, my father very gently asked me to stop buying food baskets for him and my mother. The fancy crackers and tiny jars of tapenade were nice, but they really, really didn’t need any more red-wine vinegar—they had a whole pantry full of unopened bottles from all the food baskets I'd sent them before! So: No more food baskets. But I still like giving food gifts, because the people on my gift list don’t really want or need any more stuff. Plus, everyone likes getting something tasty to eat.

People are even happier when they find out that their treats came from organizations with a larger mission—to provide job-training and employment to refugees, formerly incarcerated people, and other people who would otherwise have a hard time finding jobs. I’ve been buying from these three organizations for years, and they’ve never disappointed.

The Women’s Bean Project. I started buying stuff from the Women’s Bean Project in the late 1990s, after I included it in a holiday gift guide I was writing. I’ve been a regular shopper ever since. The Colorado non-profit hires women who have faced chronic unemployment, working with them to develop job skills and offering adult-education classes in subjects like computer training and resume writing. The women, who receive full-time pay, create terrific pantry staples like soup mixes, baking mixes, spice blends, coffees and teas and more, and 93% of these formerly chronically unemployed women are still working a year later. My dad doesn’t like gift baskets, but he loves the Women’s Bean Project soup-and-cornbread gift sets because they provide an answer to the never-ending question, “What should we do about dinner?” In my family, there is no greater gift than that.

Beautiful Day. Several years ago, I interviewed Beautiful Day’s executive director, and he described the tremendous challenges that refugees face. Many have been in refugee camps for twenty years or more. When they arrive in the United States, many don’t speak English and some, having been denied a formal education, are illiterate and innumerate in their own languages. The Rhode Island nonprofit employs them to make delicious granola and other products, and provides training to prepare them for the job market—more than 70% move on to permanent jobs. Refugees also share their expertise in their native cuisines by developing their own recipes, such as the Pistachio Cardamom Granola, my personal favorite. Paired with some Beautiful Day Ethiopian or Burundi Dark Roast, you’ve got a perfect holiday breakfast.

Greyston Bakery. I don’t have any connection to Greyston Bakery—I found it because I was looking for something other than granola or beans to give my family for gifts. Based in Yonkers, N.Y., Greyston has an open-hiring policy—anybody who wants a job, gets one. There are no resumes, interviews or background checks required. Greyston also provides assistance with housing, childcare, English as a second language and job training. Oh, and they make really, really yummy brownies and blondies. Definitely beats red-wine vinegar.

From Michael A. Gonzales, who writes about true crime, films, novels and comic book artists for CrimeReads: The Complete Eightball 1-18 Daniel Clowes anthology is what I plan on buying myself for Christmas. As a reader of Eightball in its original run (1989-1997), artist/writer Dan Clowes became one of my favorite alternatives to the superhero universes of DC and Marvel. As the man who gave us Ghost World and Art School Confidential, not only was Clowes’ post-Mad art style refreshing, but his writing was dark, funny and always slightly absurd. If Franz Kafka had a baby with Elaine May, then Dan Clowes would’ve been their weird little boy.

From Jenny Bhatt, author, translator, writing instructor, Desi Books founder: I discovered German mulled wine (Glühwein) when I was working in Germany in the early-90s. These days, I make my own spice blend at home that's suited to my taste buds. For most people who ask, I suggest this spice blend on Amazon. It can be used for mulled cider, mulled wine, or even just non-alcoholic winter fruit punch. You can pick your own red wine and, when you make this the slow way on the stove, it makes the whole house smell amazing too.

From Kevin Sampsell, publisher of Future Tense Books, the author of I Made an Accident: Collages and Poems, recently published by Clash Books.: Limited Edition Fudge Covered RITZ Crackers. These salty sweet perfections only appear around the winter holidays each year, and they sometimes sell out quickly, making them hard to track down in certain locales. I've been obsessed with them for years, audibly gasping whenever I spot them at a grocery store. You'll want to buy more than one box. Thank me later.

From Sejal Shah, author of author of This Is One Way to Dance: Essays & the forthcoming story collection, How to Make Your Mother Cry:

1. For readers of poetry and all people who love the world: In the Belly of the Night and Other Poems by Mexican-Zapotec poet Irma Pineda, translated by Wendy Call, and with gorgeous, original illustrations. This is one of only a handful of books by Indigenous Latin American women that have been translated into English.

2. Gathering Blossoms Under Fire: The Journals of Alice Walker, edited by the late and beloved Valerie Boyd. The perfect gift for any creative person in your life. I read this fascinating account of Walker's life in her own words in August and learned more about The Color Purple, menopausal rage, creativity, ayahuasca, and living life on your own terms. Really everyone needs to read this.

3. Valerie Boyd's second edited anthology this year: Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic, with its beautiful and moving introduction by Boyd about her father and the most hilarious essay by Deesha Philyaw, "The Quarantine Album: Liner Notes," a segmented essay of 12 tracks or songs. The first track divides Zoom calls into two categories—those that require a bra and those that do not. Enough said. Buy the book for these two essays alone, but there is so much more—essays and poetry.

From Blaise Allysen Kearsley, writer, creative nonfiction teacher, editor, repeat New Girl binge watcher: The Black Women Writers coffee mug by designer and idea generator Trini Gee. I have this design on a t-shirt too. I couldn't decide which one I wanted so I bought both. Trini is dope! Support black-owned and woman-owned businesses this holiday and also every day.

From Rebecca Wolff, poet, author, founder of Fence Magazine: Glow Juice! (Ed. note: you might recall me hawking Glow Juice last holiday season! It’s an amazing facial moiturizer. I’m still using it. - Sari) And my new poetry collection, Slight Return.

From Jen Doll, freelance journalist and the author of the young adult novels That's Debatable and Unclaimed Baggage, and the memoir Save the Date: May I recommend my new book, That's Debatable? It's a young adult novel that young-at-heart adults will also love, and it deals with not only high school debate but also pressing issues of our time, like how to speak for what means the most to you when the world is full of people saying things that may not have anything to do with the truth. Also! Romance! There's a super sweet love story and lots of nerding out, and it's a great gift for your smart niece or nephew or child or godchild or young friend. (And you can read it yourself, too!)

From Chris Wells, Founding Artistic Director, The Secret City; Actor/performer/writer: Our new Secret City Press just published our latest book—Robert Lucy DOGS I love this book because it's filled with my husband's paintings, and I love dogs. This is the second publication of The Secret City Press.

From Laurie Stone, author of six books: My latest book, Streaming Now, Postcards from the Thing that is Happening. To receive free shipping from the publisher, use the code: LAURIE at checkout.

From Sara Lippman, author of LECH, Jerks, and Doll Palace: Deborah Shapiro's exceptional new novel Consolation, which is a gorgeous, aching look at three generations of women tethered by grief—and in fierce affirmation of life. I've been on a crusade about this stunner (which is a self-published, beautifully designed art object), as it's the kind of book you want all your best girlfriends to read, then reread, and talk about.

Emily Rubin, author of the novel Stalina, and a creative writing teacher: My gift is to let people know about this writer website, The 24HRRoom: Anyone can sign up for free, and then contribute, or send someone a gift membership. It’s a pay what you wish. Run by author/teacher Elizabeth Gaffney, this site offers writers from all over the world, a place to meet, write, read at weekly open mics, craft sessions, and daily readings from classic, under-read novels. I am working through the revisions of a novel, and going to the site is the next best thing to having a writer’s room—but here we meet writers from across the globe.

From E.J. Levy, author of The Cape Doctor: I want to recommend the most wonderful story collection by Dionne Irving, The Islands (Catapult, 2022), which is just out and a perfect gift and was recently named a New York Times Book Review's Editor's Choice. In a wonderful interview with Hasanthika Sirisena in Chicago Review of Books, Irving says of her second book, "women writers from all backgrounds are re-envisioning and re-imagining all of human history by centering the lives and experiences of women. Doing so, sadly, is very necessary, but it doesn’t seem to me that doing so is heroic. Rather, it’s simply realistic....Too many forces—intentionally and unintentionally—for far too long have marginalized women’s voices, and perhaps most particularly the voices of women who’re Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color. These women’s stories have historically existed only at the far margins and in the deeper recesses. I believe these women have always told their stories, but they’ve not always been heard, recorded, valued, or shared." In this marvelous collection, they are.

From novelist Marie Myung-Ok Lee: My go-to this year, because a LOT of people did a lot of nice things for me (my novel came out) is The Spice Passport! A generous size of different exotic spices and a place to go if you want more!

For people in the NYC metro area: whenever a friend has an occasion to celebrate or just needs cheering up, my favorite place to stop at is Luna Family Farm, which has a booth at our weekly farmer’s market. Their flowers are truly out of this world.

And, the novel in question, The Evening Hero, which Good Morning America’s Book Club picked as a “buzz” book, is a longish novel for readers who like reading literary fiction that’s based on actual history.

From Tobias Carroll, author of books “and some other things”: My second novel, Ex-Members, was released earlier this year. It's my 90s punk/hardcore novel (more or less) and is something of an homage to coming of age and going to hardcore shows in my home state of New Jersey. Fans of John McPhee's The Pine Barrens might also notice a bit of a hat-tip in there to the work in question.

From author and essayist Sorayya Khan: My new memoir, We Take Our Cities With Us.

From author and essayist Liza Monroy: Former pro-surfer turned multi-hat businesswoman Kassia Meador's Save the Wave socks. I'm in love with these this winter. They're so cozy and the perfect length to pull up over leggings whether you're headed to yoga or a workout or just cozying up at home. They're made of eco-friendly materials and natural indigo dye, so they're environmentally friendly and also super-cute.

The hand-dyed, all natural, sustainable fabrics from Unfurling by Ashley Lloyd can become anything from a jumper to a dress to a wrap, so if you're undecided about what item of clothing someone in your life may want, the pieces in Unfurling's collections can become many different gifts in one. I love these for packing light when traveling, especially to a warm-weather destination.

Okay, go forth and shop for last-minute gifts! And don’t forget to leave a comment about gifts you gave, are giving, or enjoyed receiving…plus your favorite holiday gift ever.

With best wishes for a happy holiday season,

-Sari