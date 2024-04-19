The Latest Links...
Star Trek actor and children’s book author George Takei turns 87 tomorrow. In The New York Times, Leigh-Ann Jackson interviews him: “To Live Long and Prosper, Do What George Takei Does”
“I turned 70 today, a young age for an older person to be, but it is the oldest I have ever been by a long shot.” - Author Anne Lamott in her latest Washington Post column. She’s got a new book, too — Somehow: Thoughts on LoveA post shared by @annelamott
I wrote the foreword for The Gift of a Long Life: Personal Essays on the Aging Experience, an essay anthology featuring 53 participants in The Birren Center for Autobiographical Studies’ nonprofit “Guided Autobiography” program. Check it out…
The Women Who Run Harlem - by Najha Zigbi-Johnson in The Cut/NYMag.
I highly recommend the The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism show at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, up through July 28th.
“I am 62 years old, single, and recently, after watching “Love Actually” for the 17th time — toxic though it may be — I downloaded a dating app and started the arduous process of vetting men so that I, too, might actually find love. Again.” - At Madison Magazine, Ann Garvin writes about dating after 60.
Ghostbusters Star Ernie Hudson Trains to Feel Good. Looking Good Is Just a Bonus - Philip Ellis interviews the 78-year-old actor for Men’s Health as part of the Magazine’s 50 Over 50 package.
“Joan Collins Refuses to Be Defined by Age.” - in The New York Times, Ruth LaFerla interviews the 90-year-old actress.
Midlife is the Age of Mastery - sing it,.
I’m overdue for watching STEVE! (martin), the documentary on Apple TV about the 78-year-old iconic comedian, actor, and author.
From the Oldster personal essay archive: “Age Hacker” byand “Age Hacker II” by
