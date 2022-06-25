PHILADELPHIA, USA - JUNE 24: Demonstrators gather outside of City Hall to protest the Supreme Courtâs verdict to overturn Roe vs Wade in Philadelphia, PA on June 24, 2022. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. ( Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images )

We all knew the overturn of Roe v. Wade was coming. I mean, the right wing majority of the Supreme Court already told us back in May, in Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion. Then, 24 hours before announcing their devastating final decision, they gutted Miranda rights, making it more dangerous for pregnant people to seek the healthcare they need, and for anyone to protest.

Prior knowledge didn’t soften the blow. I imagine that like me, many of you are enraged and grieving. I can hardly think of what to say. Especially since I also know that worse is likely coming. Justice Clarence Thomas telegraphed it in his solo opinion.

Next, they’re coming for contraception, same-sex relationships and marriage, trans rights, and who knows whatever other basic human rights we deserve, and have fought hard for.

This is unacceptable. We need to fight against this—all of it. In the coming weeks and months, I’m going to gather information and resources and share them with you. I’m also going to look into partnering with organizations like Field Team 6, which registers and mobilizes Democrats through phone-banking, text-banking, and postcard writing.

I learned about and got involved with Field Team 6 after writer R.O. Kwon held text-banking parties for writers with them around the 2020 Presidential election. Kwon wrote a great essay about it for Elle that October, which might inspire you.

So, stay tuned for ways to get involved and stand up for our rights—our basic bodily autonomy. In the meantime, The Cut has updated its May article with lists of abortion funds you can donate to, and other resources.

More to come…

