Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Schmidt's avatar
Kathleen Schmidt
21m

I loved Whistler so much. I ordered The Power of No because of this list!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
Lisa Unger's avatar
Lisa Unger
4m

Thanks so much for including Served Him Right, Sari! Hope you are well!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture