I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

More downtown nostalgia: Helena Fitzgerald eulogizes recently shuttered Angel’s Share, a beloved East Village speakeasy of sorts that opened in 1993.

Okay, one last hit of NYC nostalgia for this installment: Tina Jordan and Erica Ackerberg’s Remembrance of Bookstores Past in the New York Times.

Imagine working until 100 before retiring, like venerated park ranger Betty Reid Soskin just did. Via the National Parks Service.

Growing Old With Superchunk. In the New Yorker, Craig Morgan Teicher pays homage to the band he’s been obsessed with since 1994, when he was 15.

Check out The Second Half: Forty Women Reveal Life After Fifty, a beautiful new book from portrait and travel photographer Ellen Warner, with a foreword by Erica Jong. In BookPage, the wonderful Susanna Felts calls it “a book bristling with energy and wisdom.”

Do you still ruminate on bullying incidents that occurred in childhood? I know I do. Filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt made the Oscar-nominated HBO Documentary, When We Were Bullies, to make sense of one such incident in fifth grade, 50 years ago.