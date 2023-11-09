Readers,

I’m excited to announce that tomorrow, 11/10, from 2-3pm ET, I’ll be doing an “Ask Us Anything” text chat with poet

, who writes the wonderful

newsletter, and whose

bestselling memoir,

, was one of my favorite books this year. ​

New York Times

We’ll be talking about forging our own unique paths through midlife, especially as Gen X-ers who are doing things somewhat differently than those who came before us.

This means you Ask Us Anything in Substack Notes, and we answer as many questions as we can, in real time. Download the Substack App to be notified when the event starts.

Per the Substack announcement:

Perhaps you, too, are moving through midlife in a way that’s different from those who came before you, or different from what you expected, or what people expected of you. Or maybe you’d like to! Come chat with us about this.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Maggie Smith, her memoir and poetry collections are incredible.

And Maggie’s Oldster Magazine Questionnaire was one of the most popular to date:

I hope some of you will join us tomorrow for our “Ask Us Anything” event — which will be all text, no video.

When: Friday, 11/10 from 2-3pm Eastern

Where: On Substack Notes

-Sari

