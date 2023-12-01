I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

PS This roundup will probably be too long and digitally dense to show up in full in your email. Click on the title to read the whole thing on the web.

***PPS Now through 12/31/23 I’ve got a 10% off sale on paid subscriptions—which help me to pay contributors, and will give you access to the paywalled content that is coming soon…

Get 10% off for 1 year

McGowan performing in the Netherlands in 1995. Photo by Frans Schellekens /Getty Images.

argabibliotekstanten A post shared by @argabibliotekstanten

That’s a lot of links! Have a great weekend, everyone.

-Sari