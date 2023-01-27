I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“My parents do not have a single dollar saved for retirement…In their golden years, they’ll have some Social Security benefits, but they’ll rely mostly on financial support from my two siblings and me to live out the rest of their lives.” - My wonderful former Longreads editor Mike Dang, in the New York Times, where he is now an editor on the Business desk.

“‘We’re being told to work more,’ said Ms. Jagueneau, who is eager to work and feels dismayed to be collecting unemployment for the first time in her life. ‘But it’s almost impossible for older people to get jobs, because companies in France won’t hire them.’” - Older workers in France are alarmed about the retirement age being moved from 62 to 64. By Liz Alderman for the New York Times.