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Julie Klam's avatar
Julie Klam
11h

Really good essay! On the day of the blackout, I found out I had preeclampsia and had to go on bedrest.

I was a million pound pregnant woman walking up 9 flights of stairs sobbing and then i got into my hot, dark apartment and had to pee in a gallon jar all night (but it was mostly on my hand.) My baby was born 3 lbs very early, very sick. But just now he texted me from Chicago asking me to venmo him $35, so I guess it worked out!

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Mary Elizabeth Williams's avatar
Mary Elizabeth Williams
11h

Thank you for this beautiful story and memory! (And I remember those old WYNC offices well -- they were dingy but the views were PEAK.)

I was just in my second trimester and scheduled for the ultrasound the next day. I remember walking to the playground with my firstborn, noticing people coming out of their houses to kind of.... look around and see if they were the only ones without electricity. There was nothing much to do, so we just played with friends at the playground anyway. My husband walked home over the Brooklyn bridge, where Marty Markowicz waiting on the other side saying, "Welcome home! Welcome to Brooklyn!" as workers crossed over. We ate ice cream from the deli that was giving away pints because they were just going to melt anyway. My landlady and her family sat outside until late in the night, eating Entenmanns on lawn chairs. We didn't get water again until late the next day.

I had to wait another week to find out the sex of the baby, but we told my older daughter the next day that she was going to be a big sister. I have the greatest fondness for that particular blackout, when it felt like the city was a neighborhood.

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