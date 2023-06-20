Readers,

Today marks the beginning of something new and exciting: a monthly series called “Ask a Sober Oldster,” a collaboration between Oldster Magazine and The Small Bow, a newsletter about recovery and mental health that I just love.

The Small Bow is the creation of A.J. Daulerio, who previously has taken The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, and allowed me to reprint an updated version of “The Visitor,” a moving personal essay he originally published on The Small Bow. A.J.’s newsletter is illustrated by Edith Zimmerman.

In this episode of The Oldster Podcast (er, Videocast? Vlog?), A.J. and I chat about the synergy between our two newsletters, this collaboration, and how it came about after he and Oldster contributor Sydney Lea crossed paths here, and then A.J. interviewed Sydney for The Small Bow.

Check out the first installment of the series, featuring author and Woodstock Bookfest director Martha Frankel.

And check out our conversation and show notes below.

- Sari

