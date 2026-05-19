Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Janice Card's avatar
Janice Card
11h

Indian Lake was severely damaged in a March tornado a couple years ago, and there were several deaths because of it. It really took a long time to come back from that. And the land acknowledgement is accurate, and there are different ways of doing it. I have never seen a state do it as well as Minnesota and most of Canada as well. The area I am in in Ohio is like one long Indian trail up and down the rivers. Thanks for sharing.

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Vi Mooberry's avatar
Vi Mooberry
11h

Today, I stopped , clicked on your email, and immediately was caught up in your world of words and couldn't stop until I finished. WOW! Sharing this with my adult daughters' and anyone else who loves a good story which is most of my friends. Thanks, Issac!

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