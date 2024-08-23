In With the Old
A Friday link roundup, plus some new music for old ears, aka an Oldster Top 10 Playlist from Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
RIP talk show icon Phil Donahue, who died this week at 88. - Ed Deggans, NPR.
We also lost Wally Amos, of “Famous Amos” er, fame, also at 88. - Mona Holmes at Eater.
“Al Roker invited me to his home to talk about turning 70 because he said turning this age gave him a bit of a pause. I’ve only been 70 for eight months but I’ve loved every second of it so I was happy to ease Al into it.” - Oprah Winfrey on Instagram. (More on this from Randee Dawn at Today.)
A big fan of both Mandy Patinkin and JFK’s grandson,, I got a kick out of their impromptu little Homeland spoof while at the airport in Chicago this week.
How Kamala Became Brat and Mother. -in the new newsletter.
RIP “Bennifer” 2.0. 😭 55-year-old Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, on the second anniversary of their Georgia Wedding. - Lindsay Kimble, People.
As a hopeless romantic I’m devastated by the Lopez/Affleck split. I enjoyed listening to Bennifer-ologist (and Ambition Monster author)try to make sense of Ben Affleck’s side of things with on .
I’m excited about singer-songwriter and author’s new record, Hang In There With Me, out next Friday. (More on that here, soon!) In the meantime, enjoy this clip of a song entitled, “Too Old To Be So Crazy.”A post shared by @amymrigby
Scientists find humans age dramatically in two bursts – at 44, then 60. - Hannah Devlin in The Guardian.
- on musical midwives, the people adjacent to The Beatles and Elvis Presley, whose presence in their lives helped to launch their careers.
I’m dying to see The Roommate on Broadway, a comedy by Jen Silverman, starring Mia Farrow and Patti Lupone. Opens Thursday, August 29th.
- offered some great writing tips, and invited me and others to contribute some, too.
“Filmmaker Ralph Arlyck tries to convey how it feels to be seeing the winding down of your life. He spends time with older friends from his past and present... Woven in with these scenes are personal reflections on the challenges of getting old...” - If you’re in Manhattan, check out Ralph Arlyck’s moving documentary, I Like it Here, showing August 23rd through 29th at Firehouse Cinema on Lafayette Street.
Fun to see nightlife-beat icon and Oldster contributor(more coming from him soon!) in Town and Country, in a collaboration with Paper Magazine.A post shared by @michaelmusto
🚨Time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld:
Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!
The Last Dinner Party – The Feminine Urge – Art-rock empowerment from this year’s breakout UK group.
Leon Bridges – Peaceful Place – Sweet, grooving, soulful song of satisfaction and content.
Sierra Farrell – American Dreaming –In this exciting era in country music, non-bro artists like Sierra Farrell reclaim less jingoistic ideas about the US of A.
Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling – The iconic, iconoclastic rocker is as raw and primal as ever on his new single.
Cigarettes After Sex – Tejana Blue – Languid, quiet tune that lives up to the band’s name.
Shelby Lynne – Over and Over – One of the most compelling and heartfelt voices in music returns after a long layoff.
Michael Kiwanuka – Floating Parade – Relaxed, loping groove that is a fine addition to a catalog of songs that is one of the best of recent years.
MJ Lenderman – She’s Leaving You – A little Neil Young, a little alt-country, some feedback and you can see why MJ is getting lots of love out there.
Father John Misty – I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All – Over 8 minutes of a lazy funk groove with multiple verses a la “Lily Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts” that somehow seems tight.
Beach Bunny – Vertigo – Pretty perfect pop-rock.
In other news, Oldster turns 3 on 8/31! And, as I mentioned in a prior post, last week Oldster’s subscribership reached 50K. I’m overcome with gratitude. Thanks, as always, to all of you, for reading and thoughtfully commenting, and for supporting Oldster. 🙏 Have a great weekend, everyone.
-Sari
That Fiat!