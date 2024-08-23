I spotted a tiny Fiat 126 P like this one in Kingston yesterday.

I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

A big fan of both Mandy Patinkin and JFK's grandson, Jack schlossberg , I got a kick out of their impromptu little Homeland spoof while at the airport in Chicago this week.

🚨Time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld:

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

The Last Dinner Party – The Feminine Urge – Art-rock empowerment from this year’s breakout UK group.

Leon Bridges – Peaceful Place – Sweet, grooving, soulful song of satisfaction and content.

Sierra Farrell – American Dreaming –In this exciting era in country music, non-bro artists like Sierra Farrell reclaim less jingoistic ideas about the US of A.

Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling – The iconic, iconoclastic rocker is as raw and primal as ever on his new single.

Cigarettes After Sex – Tejana Blue – Languid, quiet tune that lives up to the band’s name.

Shelby Lynne – Over and Over – One of the most compelling and heartfelt voices in music returns after a long layoff.

Michael Kiwanuka – Floating Parade – Relaxed, loping groove that is a fine addition to a catalog of songs that is one of the best of recent years.

MJ Lenderman – She’s Leaving You – A little Neil Young, a little alt-country, some feedback and you can see why MJ is getting lots of love out there.

Father John Misty – I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All – Over 8 minutes of a lazy funk groove with multiple verses a la “Lily Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts” that somehow seems tight.

Beach Bunny – Vertigo – Pretty perfect pop-rock.

In other news, Oldster turns 3 on 8/31! And, as I mentioned in a prior post, last week Oldster’s subscribership reached 50K. I’m overcome with gratitude. Thanks, as always, to all of you, for reading and thoughtfully commenting, and for supporting Oldster. 🙏 Have a great weekend, everyone.

-Sari