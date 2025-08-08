I Say Tomato
You say Friday Link Roundup. What to read, watch, and listen to this weekend...
Liza Minnelli Talks Her Life in Parties & Why She’ll Never Stop Dancing - at W Magazine, Jensen Davis writes about the 79-year-old icon (and one of my idols).
As a fan of Leslie Nielsen’s delightfully silly slapstick movies, I’m looking forward watching the remake of The Naked Gun.
How Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Slowly Fell for Each Other: He Was ‘Smitten’ From the Start - Alyssa Bailey in Elle. I’ll confess I became even more interested in The Naked Gun after I learned co-stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are now dating. I totally “ship” this pairing, as the kids say.
Amy Sherald’s “Trans Forming Liberty”: The art and politics of representation - in The New Yorker, Françoise Mouly writes about the artist’s show, “American Sublime,” now on view at The Whitney, and Sherald’s decision to withdraw the show from The Smithsonian after being asked to remove her portrait of a Black trans woman.A post shared by @newyorkermag
Dr. Kitty Oliver's personal account of The Beatles' Gator Bowl appearance in 1964, where they refused to play to a segregated audience. - Beatles Story.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Saying Yes to Community and Why "No" is Her Favorite Word- the 64-year-old actress and Wiser Than Me podcast host joins Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson on their IMO podcast.
My Mother, the Artist, Discovered at 90 -in The New York Times/Opinion.A post shared by @nytopinion
Confessions of a Birthdayzilla -in . Happy birthday, Ali! 🎂
Musical Satirist Tom Lehrer Dead at 97 - RIP. Bethy Squires in Vulture/NYMag.
After 50 Years of Writing, Jamaica Kincaid Insists She’s Still an Amateur - In The New York Times Magazine, Niela Orr sits down with the 76-year-old author, on the occasion of her new essay collection, Putting Myself Together, Writing 1974-.
Ultimate Influencer Martha Stewart, 84, Announces Skincare Brand After Low-Key Testing the Products for 5 Years - Starr Bowenbank in People.
No One Parties Like Jacques Pépin, Even at 90 - for The New York Times/Dining, Melena Ryzik attends the trendsetting French chef’s birthday party.
“Old people are capable of more”: meet the female weightlifters in their 70s and 80s - Madeleine Aggeler in The Guardian’s excellent “Well, Actually” section.
The Seven Habits That Lead to Happiness in Old Age - Arthur C. Brooks in The Atlantic.A post shared by @theatlantic
“After complaining about the Grateful Dead for decades, outing myself as a midlife Deadhead wasn’t easy.” -in The Globe & Mail.
This ⬆️ brought to mind this 2022 Oldster essay by:
The headline on this post is a reference to “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” by George and Ira Gershwin. Here’s my favorite version, featuring Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Amrstrong.
