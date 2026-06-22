Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Cathy Alter's avatar
Cathy Alter
16h

Laura is the best. I love her writing so much - how she can go from corner pizza to her sister's dementia, connecting everything so perfectly, sidesplittingly, heartbreakingly, is such a gift for us readers. And that kicker sums up exactly how I felt about my mother's dementia. I just couldn't verbalize it as succinctly. Gosh, thank you for this post.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Tammy La Gorce's avatar
Tammy La Gorce
17h

God I love these Lara Lippman posts. I can't wait to find out in the comments the sickening things other readers are eating. My own contribution: my beloved grandmother used to eat a salad of iceberg lettuce, sweet pickle relish and cold chopped-up hot dogs. I think she thew in some Thousand Island dressing when she had it, too. Thanks, Laura Lippman and Sari!

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