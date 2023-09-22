Discover more from Oldster Magazine
How About Some Links?
A roundup...
I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
*This monster roundup will probably be too long to show up in full in your email. Click on the title to read the whole thing on the web.*
“…in summer 1976, after parting ways with Impulse! Records…he dialed down. He traveled with his wife Bedria and a small band to a rustic studio in upstate New York, and recorded what would become one of his most intimate and serene works, titled simply ‘Pharoah.’” - in The New York Times, Giovanni Russonello profiles late jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, on the occasion of a new boxed set release of ‘Pharoah’ from David Byrne’s Luaka Bop label.
Speaking of David Byrne, I’m happy to hear that despite their past differences, he and the other members of The Talking Heads got along when they reunited at the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of the newly remastered edition of Stop Making Sense. At NYMag/Vulter, Jill Krajewski reports.
If I can get myself to Los Angeles before August, 2024, I’ll go check out the Academy Museum’s retrospective “John Waters: Pope of Trash.”
I just preordered Overlooked: A Celebration of Remarkable, Underappreciated People Who Broke the Rules and Changed the World, Amisha Padnani’s forthcoming book of obituaries on remarkable people whose deaths were ignored, then belatedly reported, in the New York Times series, “Overlooked.”
I can’t wait to watch Radical Wolfe, Richard Dewey’s new Tom Wolfe documentary.
Please forgive me for showing off, but this is too cool not to share: In May of 1995, I received a hand-calligraphed letter from Tom Wolfe after I quoted him in a New York Times article on the Manhattan neighborhood he’d joked realtors would soon start calling “WeVar” for “west of Varick.”
I also can’t wait to catch Ramona at Midlife, Brooke Berman’s new feature film next week at the Woodstock Film Festival. (Not only because the title character is shown reading my book.)
“I no longer feel the need to be the coolest/funniest/smartest/cutest person in the room…” - in her newsletter, Kim France writes “Eight reasons I'm happy to be my age”
In Brooklyn Magazine,writes “The Gen X Guide to Brooklyn Nightlife.”
This week I was interviewed by Rachel Josar for her wonderful podcast, They Had Fun, about people’s good times in my favorite place, New York City. I’ll share it in October when it’s live. In the meantime, here’s a fun episode featuring 95-year-old lifelong New Yorker Frances Sidlo.
Yes, publishing is ageist. But Brooke Warner has some ideas about how to use your age to your advantage in trying to publish a book.
- has another moving remembrance of life with his late wife, Fran Levine Epstein, at The Big Ordeal, a blog about emotionally dealing with cancer.
“I may be a hundred and six, but, thanks to Prolongitek, my biological age is ninety-one!” - “Anti-aging Secrets of the Mega-Rich,” by Jay Katsir in The New Yorker Daily Shouts.
Are “aging” and “getting older” the same thing? Painter Susannah Fisher poses an interesting question in her new newsletter, The Portrait Project.
Fisher also made this beautiful portrait of Dar Williams while listening to Cliff Chenfeld’s Oldster interview with her.A post shared by @susannahfisher.portraits
🚨Speaking of Cliff Chenfeld, here’s another Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld:
“You love your old favorites but if you want to hear new music, it can be a challenge to sort through all of the material out there.” Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld is here to make that discovery much easier for you. Here, Cliff features new music from mostly new artists who he thinks will have great appeal to Oldster subscribers. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify.
Danielle Ponder – “So Long” – Pure soul from a former public defender who successfully left the law a few years ago to lift us higher.
Peggy Gou – “It Goes Like (Na Na Na)” -The dance music anthem of the summer, still flows perfectly in the fall
Briston Maroney – “Body” – Catchy wisdom from Knoxville based young singer-songwriter.
Suki Waterhouse – “To Love” – British singer/actress feeling the joy and pain on this big, atmospheric ode to intimacy.
Blur – “The Narcissist” – No, fortunately, it’s not about that narcissist. Britpop legends of 90s return with irresistible new rock track.
Braxe + Falcon with Panda Bear – “Step By Step” – Beautiful, ethereal collaboration from French producers and Panda Bear.
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” – Some of today’s best rock is disguised as country…like this song.
Cuco, Adriel Favela and Kasey Musgraves – “Sitting In The Corner” – Cuco is an original, eclectic uber-talented new artist and is joined by Mexican singer/producer Adriel Favela and country start Kacey Musgraves on this delightful track.
Benny Sings featuring Remy Wolf – “Pyjamas” – A summer fave, pure pleasure with a slight of hint of bossa nova or something like it.
Joanna Sternberg – “People Are Toys To You” – Raw, resonating modern folk from exciting new singer-songwriter.
BONUS TRACK, Rhiannon Giddens – “You’re The One” – Grammy folk winner and Americana icon loosens up and has some fun.
Busy, busy, busy. Thanks for reading, everyone. Have a great weekend.
-Sari
