Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Sari Botton's avatar
Sari Botton
6h

Yi, I thought of this piece when I spent the night in my mom's hospital room last week, "sleeping" on a recliner next to her bed, holding her hand much of the time. <3

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
6h

Hand-holding is a beautiful thing in all its permutations. Far more intimate and loving than “firmly” shaking hands.

Now a widower with no wife or “girl friend” or grandchildren with whom to have a hand to hold, I’m much more aware of it when I see it. And miss it.

Seeing pre-schoolers spontaneously holding hands on the way to the park and the play they have ahead is so much fun. Seeing a father and his young daughter holding hands in rapt conversation brings back memories of me and mine. Seeing a father holding hands with his pre-teen son warrants respect for both. Seeing a teenage couple tenderly holding hands gives me hope. Seeing a middle-aged couple holding hands after the theater surprises and touches me. Seeing and elderly couple holding hands crossing the street warms my heart and saddens me a bit. I used to have that. Seeing an elderly parent holding hands with a younger son or daughter comforts me. Seeing a home-health aide affectionately hold the hand of a patient relieves me. The patient is not alone in that moment.

I envy cultures where adult friends of either sex can hold hands without notice.

Holding hands is a wondrous thing. It doesn’t cost a penny. It says so much.

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