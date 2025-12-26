I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

Your paid subscriptions allow me to keep “Exploring what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life,” while paying essayists and interviewers. Thank you for all your support! 🙏 Through New Year’s Eve, save 20% off of annual subscriptions, for life.

Get 20% off forever

An experiment! Usually I take a maximalist approach to making my Oldster Friday Link Roundups, with lots of explanations and context and images. It’s almost as if I’m making a ‘zine, and I must admit, my slightly atypical brain enjoys doing it.

But this week—a hectic one with a major holiday in the middle of it, when I’ve had to pre-schedule all my posts—I thought I’d try going more minimalist. Like a normal person. Let’s see how this goes. Let me know which way you prefer it.

Leave a comment

How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Remedies? What’s good?

Leave a comment

🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Only two or three of you suggested new songs for a crowd-sourced list this time, so we just went with Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld’s favorite songs of 2025:

2025 was challenging but fortunately there was plenty of wonderful music to inspire, entertain and touch us during this crazy year. Here is the year-end Oldster Top 10, songs specifically selected for the Oldster community that will hopefully lift your spirts and allow you to discover some terrific new and not so new artists. The list was compiled by music executive and Oldster contributor Cliff Chenfeld and you can find these songs and many many more from 2025 on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Best song to tell Trump you’ve had enough: Margo Price — Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down

Wait, jam bands can also write catchy, memorable songs?: Goose – Give It Time

When you need some irresistible Nigerian-infused rock that will take your party to the next level: Obongjayer — Not in Surrender Some collaborations seem disposable; here is one that’s essential: Hermanos Gutierrez + Leon Bridges — Elegantly Wasted

Proof that new songwriters can be original, pristine and wise: Madison Cunningham — My Full Name

Proof that established songwriters can be original, pristine and impulsive: Wolf Alice — The Sofa

With all the retro-soul coming out right now, here’s a new song that sounds fresh: Curtis Harding — There She Goes Hey, we are Oldster and we like positive songs about time: My Morning Jacket —Time Waiting

When you want a little funk around the house in the AM: Coco and Breezy — Sunday Best You decide whether the most hyped rock band of the year deserves all the love they are getting: Geese — Taxes

Hopefully there’s enough Oldster-adjacent content here to keep you edu-tained through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

Thanks as always for reading and commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝

-Sari

Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays contributors. To support this work, please become a paid subscriber. 🙏 Here’s a 20% discount on annual subscriptions for life, good through New Year’s Eve

Get 20% off forever