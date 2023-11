Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour on Sunday. Inspired by the “fall back” to Standard Time, here’s a little something from

, about the time change, and the latest figures she’s made out of clay, her current artistic practice:

November

Clocks do something tonight, I think it’s tonight. Today? Backwards or forwards? I keep remembering Cork’s quandary. “Because my inclination, “ he told me, “is to fall forward and spring back.” It still makes me laugh.

Today I made a few heavyset men, each one a little bigger than the one before. They all have reptilian heads, which is indicative of my dim view of us as a species. I have nothing against reptiles, they are born that way, but we are devolving.

Now it’s an hour later and this new woman is so pregnant it must be twins. She is naked and beautiful. So then I made a naked man to go with my pregnant woman. Everything was going well, nice shoulders, chest, working my way down until I got to the genitalia, and I couldn’t remember how it all fits together. It’s been a minute, as they say. Where do the balls go? So I googled images, and was amused by how many naked young men sit there smiling mischievously with a towel against their junk. Scrolling down I finally found a workmanlike picture of the setup. It all came rushing back. Despite my best effort, it wound up looking like a fig leaf.

I'll turn the clock behind but it isn’t going to change anything.