Grunge Clock via Giphy (Can you tell that I don’t like Standard Time?)

I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

PS This monster roundup will probably be too long to show up in full in your email. Click on the title to read the whole thing on the web.

PPS By the by, I never raised to annual subscription price to $60 like I said I would after Oldster’s 2nd birthday. It’s still a very affordable $55, which helps me to pay contributors…

That’s all I’ve got. Have a great weekend, everyone.

-Sari