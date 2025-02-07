But Wait—There's More...
Some additional links, to take you through the weekend.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
***This Wednesday, I accidentally sent out a link roundup meant for today. But I have some more links (I always have more than email data limits allow anyway), so I’m sharing them.
So, yeah, on Wednesday I somehow managed to send out the link roundup I’d prepared for today. It’s a goodie! Here it is in case you missed it:
“With Generation X starting to turn 60, we finally get to be the seniors we’ve been acting like since our youth.” -at The Globe and Mail. He kindly mentions Oldster and quotes yours truly:
“Why Gen X Women Are Having the Best Sex” - Mireille Silcoff in The New York Times magazine.
I want to get ahold of Shattered, 70-year-ld’s memoir about rebuilding his life after a fall in his late 60s left him unable to walk.
“I have a proposal: bring olders and youngers together to talk about age and power. I've dubbed this initiative YODA, for Youngers + Olders Dismantling Ageism.” - I love this idea from writer and O.G. anti-ageism activistin Next Avenue.
“This is our new normal—uncertainty all the time, at every moment, in all places.” - at Time, Economic Hardship Reporting Project director Alissa Quart writes, “How Insecurity Became the New Inequality.”
“After years of being barred from a segregated military, she became the first Black nurse in the regular U.S. armed forces.” - In The New York Times, Clay Risen writes the obituary for Nancy Leftenant-Colon, the first African American in U.S. Army Nurse Corps and former Tuskegee Airman, who recently died at 104.
“Beatrice Stieber, 102, shares her secrets for a long life.” - CBS Mornings (h/t Sara Bader)
There are still a few spots open for the Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference, where I’ll be leading a workshop and giving a craft talk.
That’s a lot of links in one week. (And a lot of emails. I promise I won’t be sending out as many in future weeks!) It’s been a hell of a time, and hey, we all need ways to disassociate between doses of terrifying/batshit news, and speaking up about it. Happy to help with that...
Thanks for reading, and for all your support. 🙏 💝
-Sari
I bet I am not the only one who simply deleted the accidental email on Wednesday. I was not going to ruin my Friday morning fun by reading the newsletter prematurely.
I am an oldster who knows how to delay gratification. There's coffee and everything.
Did you see Jon Stewart's take on the DEI and hiring? SOOOOO true. I just watched it and I recommend it to everyone. That's a weekend treat.