Readers,

Back in November I said I’d share ways to stay informed, plus actions we can take, while living under the current U.S. administration.

It’s been a brutal first few weeks, with warrantless I.C.E. raids of workplaces (including arrests of U.S. citizens), mass deportations, erasure of trans people and denial of their care, Federal agencies no longer recognizing Black History Month, Women’s History Month, LBGTQ Pride Month, Holocaust Remembrance Day, and Juneteenth, tariffs on goods from neighbors and allies, and more.

The chaos got further ratcheted up this weekend when the wealthiest man in the world and his young charges breached security at U.S.A.I.D., the federal payment system that handles Social Security and Medicare, giving them access to our most sensitive information.

Several of you have reached out to me asking what we can do about this and other threats, so, off hand, here are some resources for news and action that I recommend:

What I’m Reading:

How I’m Staying Involved:

I’ve downloaded the “ 5 Calls ” app, which makes it easy to contact your representatives on various issues, and includes sample scripts you can use when you leave them messages.

You can also just directly call your reps, as I’ve been doing pretty much daily, sometimes more than once a day. Capitol switchboard: (202) 224-3121 .

Indivisible is a great organization that consistently offers opportunities to speak out, mobilize, and otherwise get involved, locally and nationally.

Everyday Activist is a useful source for news and suggestions for action.

Okay, that’s all for now. I hope this is helpful. Thanks for reading, and for your support. 🙏 💝

-Sari