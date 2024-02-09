Left, Tracy Champman and Luke Combs, photo by John Shearer; Center, Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile, photo by Robert Hanashiro; Right, Billy Joel and Freddie Wexler, photo by Lester Cohen. Getty Images.

Readers,

If you’ve been around the Oldster scene a while, you know how much I value intergenerational conversation—that it’s part of my mission to foster more of it through this publication. (And if you’re new here, welcome!)

Personally, I enjoy interacting with people of all ages. I’m 58, and my friends range from their 20s through their 90s. (I had a friend who was over 100, but she passed away at 105 a couple of years ago.) When I’m hanging out with any of them, connecting over the things that matter to us, any chronological disparity seems to fall away, and we just become peers—people traveling through time in human bodies, despite going through different phases of life.

Granted, as something of a student of aging, I might ask them about what it’s like to be however old they are, or tell them what I’m going through. (Nine times out of ten I’ll start glowing from a massive hot flash, and it will become a topic of conversation.) Still, it always feels more like I’m conversing with a fellow time-traveler than with someone older or younger than me. I find it thrilling.

I’m curious about other people’s experiences with this. Do you have the good fortune of enjoying intergenerational friendships? Creative or work collaborations? Tell us about them in the comments.

Knowing how I feel about this, you can imagine how moved I was to see three shining examples of intergenerational friendship and collaboration at this year’s Grammy Awards. I’m talking about three long-established singer-songwriters collaborating with much younger musicians, adding new wrinkles—no pun intended—to older acts:

I was moved to tears by these performances. They also sent me down rabbit holes of earlier performances by the three elders of each collaboration. They’ve all been prolific, visionary artists since they were in their early 20s. And they remain powerful performers now. It’s inspiring.

In an Instagram post, my friend

wrote something about his reaction to Mitchell and Carlile’s performance of “Both Sides Now” that was so touching, I asked if I could share it with you all here. It helps to know Chris is currently living in his childhood home while he and his husband Bobby prepare it for sale, after having just moved his 87-year-old mother (and her cat) into senior housing. You can read more about that here:

So here’s what Chris wrote in his Instagram post about Mitchell and “Both Sides Now”:

Here are some questions: how did a 23 year old write that song? How is she able to bring something fresh to it every single time she sings it? How did she know the 80 something version of herself would need that song so many years later? And how did she know I would need it, too, at the age of 59, heading back to California to wrap up this project of my family’s home? Something’s lost and something’s gained in living every day. Indeed.

Here’s Joni at 26 in 1969 performing “Both Sides Now” on the Mama Cass Show:

What a genius. (I officially forgive her for walking off stage after performing only a few songs at Boston Common on July 20th, 1983, when some friends and I pooled our babysitting money for tickets, and drove all the way to Boston in someone’s rickety old Datsun just to see her.)

Okay, back to the matter at hand. Wherever you are on the age spectrum, I want to hear about your friendships and collaborations with people much younger or older than you. Tell me in the comments…

-Sari