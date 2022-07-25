Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Jessica B. Sokol's avatar
Jessica B. Sokol
Jul 25, 2022

Love this! I did nude modeling for Amherst College art students while I was recovering from a bad car accident, and it was very cathartic.

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Bette's avatar
Bette
Jul 25, 2022

I'm trying to figure out what's wrong with me! I would never, EVER, not even for a million dollars, pose nude in front of strangers (or friends, or family). I admire you for feeling so free in your own body.

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