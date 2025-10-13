Left, Beth Kephart; Right, Margaret Mandell and her friend Beverly.

To the airy room at the retirement village they came, one by singular one. I had the Zoom view, and the camera was angled high, so it was the tops of their heads that I watched, the way their shoulders bobbed, their chins, their hands, when they raised them to their glasses, or to the curls upon their heads.

Pennswood is a Quaker-inspired place in Bucks County, PA, and these were its fabled book club members—women (on this day) in their 70s, 80s, and 90s who had, all thanks to my friend, the writer Margaret Mandell, spent time with a book I’d written.

A book about a woman facing her final days. About a woman slipping between the present and a very particular past. About a woman wishing her granddaughter would visit one last time, so that stories long withheld as secrets would find an enduring home.

Pennswood is a Quaker-inspired place in Bucks County, PA, and these were its fabled book club members—women (on this day) in their 70s, 80s, and 90s who had, all thanks to my friend, the writer Margaret Mandell, spent time with a book I’d written.

I wrote Tomorrow Will Bring Sunday’s News: A Philadelphia Story in a year-long haze of deepest yearning, remembering, and imagining. I wrote it because I was the story’s granddaughter, and because it felt somehow necessary to resurrect my grandmother as a 16-year-old in 1918 Philadelphia, a year of love and war, responsibility and sacrifice, race riots, an unnecessarily terrible pandemic. I used fact. I used fiction. I broke most of the rules.

But now this story was out of my hands. It belonged, instead, to these readers, who, with stunning clarity and Quaker kindness, began to press for truths, to assert opinions, to quote back to me the words I’d written as a scholar might, were she a most extraordinary scholar. Tomorrow is not necessarily an easy book. I use words as color and weather as mood and white space as heartbreak and sound as plot, and these readers—these particular readers—were facing, like my main character is facing, their own mortality.



They were undaunted. They were empathetic, empathic. I struggled to keep up. I caught my breath. Listened. Blinked. Tried to honor their intelligence and care with answers that were worthy. From Helen, from Freya, from Mary, from Marguerite, from Beverly, the observations came, as Margaret, their bridge-building leader, moved from one reader to the next.

I’d written a book about a woman facing her final days. About a woman slipping between the present and a very particular past. About a woman wishing her granddaughter would visit one last time, so that stories long withheld as secrets would find an enduring home.

Helen confessed, she asked, she made sure, she cared. One unfaltering sentence after the next: “Your description of the work in the Fleisher factory. I mean, I was there with her. I could almost hear the rattle of the machines and see the fluff. You described it so well. We know from history that these factories existed, but I did not know, did they really make socks for World War I? Is absolutely all that true? And that Red Cross poster in the slideshow you showed us—how the men and the boys were swept up suddenly. Here’s this boy, he wants to be, you know, in charge of yarn. And he is swept up. He has to go to the war.”

Marguerite spoke of the importance of dimension: “You know, people are complicated, and you didn’t minimize the complication of the brother, the sister, the mother, the son, the husband, the wife--each of these roles and characters.”

Beverly, quoting from a scene, became deeply philosophical: “What is retelling? What is remembering? What is fictionalizing someone’s life? Can it be a correction, can it be a wish, can it be a reinvention? And to me it was a kind of caress, a kind of embrace. Admitting to your reader that this may not be literally true, but the writer is healing herself and her grandmother. It moves me to tears.”

The group at Pennswood.

And then Beverly offered another gift—a chance for me, the writer, to hear how she, the reader, found and reeled in the words: “I would say a sentence to myself. I would just say it again and again. It read to me sometimes like poetry.”

The timeline, Mary said, was “fluid”—a term that melted me, the writer who had needed three separate timeframes—1918, 1969, 2024—in order to tell the story. The writer who, just weeks before, had heard from a reader who found the novel’s three timelines a confusion.

The women were undaunted. They were empathetic, empathic. I struggled to keep up. I caught my breath. Listened. Blinked. Tried to honor their intelligence and care with answers that were worthy. From Helen, from Freya, from Mary, from Marguerite, from Beverly, the observations came, as Margaret, their bridge-building leader, moved from one reader to the next.

I have written many books, but I am not a touring writer. I teach and study the work of others far more than I would ever dare to teach and study myself. I remember every thoughtful reviewer, every kind interviewer, every friend, every editor who has made me believe, at least in that moment, in the enterprise in which I have for so long been engaged—for they are rare and far between. This reading, this writing, this yearning thing; it has often felt so lonely.

But what happened with the readers of Pennswood Village left me buoyant for days. For if the premise of Tomorrow is that a woman in her final days yearns for her young granddaughter to return, to listen, to be, the reality is that I, for all these years, have simply wanted more time with my grandmother. The capacity, even genius, of the Pennswood readers was to yield that otherworldly embrace.

Post script: I wish to thank Margaret Mandell—for the invitation, the hostessing, and the nearly 6,000-word transcript from which the quotes are extracted.

Beth Kephart is the award-winning writer of some 40 books in multiple genres and a paper artist. Her new books are Tomorrow Will Bring Sunday’s News: A Philadelphia Story (Tursulowe Press) and The Land of Faraway (Creative Editions). More at bethkephartbooks.com and The Hush and the Howl, Substack . Previously she wrote “ Learning Sideways ” and “ Steps ” for Oldster.