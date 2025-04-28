Oldster Magazine

Meg alfoni
10h

I'm 77 and my two sons, one 55 and the other 43, and I have a daily battle with Wordle, the New York Times mini puzzle, and Connections. They are both exceptionally bright boys, and the 43-year-old is a Scrabble wizard! They both usually beat me in the timed mini puzzle, but I chalk that up to my fumble fingers more than my ability to answer the clues. It's a great way to keep in touch everyday. The youngest lives far away and I don't get to see him much. The eldest lives closer, but daily life and it's hassles, keep us apart more than I would like. I'm amazing at Wordle, meh at the mini for reasons stated above, and pretty good at connections. Both my boys have ADD, and they tell me I probably do too. I don't care; my main goal is to stay in touch and to keep my brain working. I love your piece. Good luck with the anagrams!

1 reply by Sari Botton
Janet
9h

This is some gorgeous writing. I do not have children, but I was a university professor, and so I have tenderness for those delicate and lightning-fast boy-men. I am looking for your new book right now. Congratulations.

