In February I took a trip to Florida with my 84-year-old mom to visit family and friends. We had a lovely time, but our happy vacation vibes were briefly hijacked by someone trying (and succeeding) to get at her credit card through her phone.

While I took a dip in our hotel’s hot tub, my mom fell for a ruse that many others were duped by the same week. When I got out of the warm water and took the chaise lounge next to hers, she informed me, “Oh, I just got a text from E-Z Pass that I somehow owed them a few dollars, and, whew, I paid with my credit card, so now I can relax.”

Get 20% off forever

My adrenal system shifted into high alert. “Show me your phone,” I demanded. The text was from some random number with an area code I didn’t recognize, and when you clicked the link, it took you to a website that had nothing to do with E-Z Pass. It was very obviously a scam.

In Florida with mom.

A few days later, the E-Z Pass text scam was all over the news, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul put out an alert about it.

It was hardly the first time my mother had fallen prey to digital ne’er do wells. It’s not uncommon for elders in particular to be taken in that way.

“Worldwide, people age 60 and over lost a combined $3.4 billion to fraud in 2023 alone,” writes Jessica Johnston, Senior Director, Center for Economic Well-Being at The National Council on Aging, in a February article entitled, “The Top 5 Financial Scams Targeting Older Adults.” “Behind that shocking figure? More than 100,000 very real people who have been robbed of their savings and financial security.”

But it’s not just elders. Middle-aged people like me are vulnerable, too. I’m ashamed to admit this, but right after I finished lecturing my mother (for about the 100th time) about how to identify a scammy text, email, or call, I promptly went back upstairs to our hotel room and fell for a scam myself.

Since these scams are more and more prevalent, and even (allegedly) tech-savvy people like me can fall for them, I thought this would be a good thing to ask all of you about. In the comments please tell me:

How old are you? Have you ever fallen for a text, phone, or email scam? What happened? Did you lose a significant amount of money? Did you have to fight to get it back? Did you cancel the card you used? Did you let the credit reporting agencies know? Tell us how it played out. Did you learn from the experience…or fall for another scam later? (I have personally fallen for more than one!) PS If you comment, please also “like” or “heart” this piece, for the algorithm. 🙏

Leave a comment

Here’s what happened to me when I went back upstairs to our hotel room:

While my mother frantically busied herself with calling her bank to have her card canceled, and calling credit agencies to freeze her reports, I sat down to my laptop to check my email. At the top was an ad from what appeared to be a Dansko discount shoe outlet, offering me some of that orthopedic-chic brand’s latest styles for just $26 a pair—typically priced at $125, $150, and more.

Without stopping to look at the website’s sketchy URL, I picked out two pairs of rubber-soled clogs and one pair of summer sandals, typed in the numbers on the front of my credit card, and got excited about the prospect of my shoes arriving a few weeks later. (I’m kind of a shoe freak.)

Every day for three weeks I checked the tracking, through China Post. That the shoes were coming from China, alone, should have been a red flag. But I still wanted to believe. 🤦🏻‍♀️ I watched as my package allegedly made it from China to the U.S., through customs, to New York City, and finally to Kingston, NY, where I live. But then, for three days, the tracking indicated it was “out for delivery.” And then the tracking indicated it had been delivered, which it definitely had not. I have to commend my scammers for really committing to the bit, faking my shoes’ journey across the globe.

I week later I realized I’d been had, and notified my bank, asking them to retrieve my payment and investigate. I did so sheepishly, because I should know better. I mean, it’s been two decades since I fell for a PayPal phishing scam, in which I’d shared with scammers my social security number and my bank account, plus my password. 🤦🏻‍♀️

Drawing by me, Sari Botton

And it had been over three decades since a real doozy: I mailed a phone scammer in Las Vegas an $850 money order for delivery of a Cadillac I’d allegedly won. 🤦🏻‍♀️ (My plan was to drive it right over to Potemkin on 11th Avenue in Manhattan when it arrived, sell it back to them, then use the money to pay for an MFA in creative writing.)

***

An ironic coda to this story: A few weeks ago, I received a call from a number I didn’t recognize, and the man on the other end informed me I owed E-Z Pass $59. If I’d just read him my credit card number over the phone, he could clear it up for me.

“Yeah, right,” I said. “I know aaaallllll about this scam, mister.” I proceeded to suggest he review all the life choices that had led him to this pathetic moment, then hung up on him.

I was rattled by his sheer gall. Still, it seemed smart to check my E-Z Pass account to be sure. But, hmmm, E-Z Pass wouldn’t let me in. After trying and trying, putting in every password I’ve ever strung together, it occurred to me that maybe that man hadn’t been a scammer at all.

I called the number back, and quickly learned he’d been calling from a legitimate collection agency. It turned out that when my debit card had been compromised a few months before and a new one was reissued, I’d neglected to update my payment information with E-Z Pass. I’d also never updated my street or email addresses with them after long ago changing both, so I wasn’t receiving their notices about my being in arrears. Oops.

That’s all been resolved now. Hopefully I’ll never fall for a scam again. But often they’re so convincing, and they promise things we understandably desire—the relief of paying off an allegedly overdue bill, or the thrill of scoring $125 shoes for just $26. I really get why it happens to the best of us.

Okay, your turn:

How old are you? Have you ever fallen for a text, phone, or email scam? What happened? Did you lose a significant amount of money? Did you have to fight to get it back? Did you cancel the card you used? Did you let the credit reporting agencies know? Tell us how it played out. Did you learn from the experience…or fall for another scam later? (I have personally fallen for more than one!) PS If you comment, please also “like” or “heart” this piece, for the algorithm. 🙏

Leave a comment

Here’s an article from the Federal Trade Commission on what to do if you’ve been scammed.

P.S. UPDATE: I forgot to mention Thelma, the great 2024 comedy!

just reminded me in the comments. It stars June Squibb as a nonagenarian who gets back at a phone scammer. The scammer pretends he’s her grandson, and gets her to send him $10,000 when he’s allegedly “in trouble.” It’s a fun, uplifting movie, and Park Posey is in it, too, playing Thelma’s daughter. It’s streaming on Apple TV, Hulu, and Amazon Prime right now. The perfect antidote to getting scammed…

Thanks to all of you, for reading, commenting thoughtfully, and for supporting my work. 🙏 💝

-Sari

P.S. A reminder that through March, I’m offering 20% off subscriptions to Oldster . Your subscriptions help me keep doing this work, and they allow me to pay contributors. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Get 20% off forever