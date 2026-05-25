Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Genia Blum's avatar
Genia Blum
3h

I read this twice, in honor of all those girls who “disappeared” when I was in high school.

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3h

I hope Caroline is still alive and I hope her daughter found her. One of my oldest friends who is turning 80 just told me that she had a baby that she was forced to give up for adoption. And that daughter contacted her in the last couple of years. She was so grateful to finally know the daughter. I will send this to her.

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