Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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The Second Half's avatar
The Second Half
7h

"Waiting is wanting, plus time." Beautiful. There's a version of this that comes back later in life too, the waiting between visits, between calls, and it has that same ache.

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Allison Deraney's avatar
Allison Deraney
7h

Wow, I loved this. All of it. These days, waiting is a luxury few of us know to miss. You capture it so well Heather.

"Everything about this day would slip away." That was the best part. It kept us there.

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