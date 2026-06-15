Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Kimmen Sjölander's avatar
Kimmen Sjölander
38m

I loved your essay, Janet. I grew up in New York City and moved to California, and was a professor at UC Berkeley, so all the places you mentioned in your piece are part of my internal home. I admire your cousin's decision, and I'm glad he has such a supportive group of friends and family to help.

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Kevilina Burbank's avatar
Kevilina Burbank
23mEdited

So young. So brave. Maybe even comforting, in a strange (maybe very strange) way to know the how and when and what of the inevitability we all share. I say this as someone who’s imagined some terrible ways to go, of course. My husband’s mother made the decision to end her life (in the Netherlands) a couple years ago. She was 93 and was no longer able to speak, eat, drink. My husband even sorted out how to work around the rule that she’d have to be in a hospital for the process, by convincing them to bring the hospital bed to her home. I think about it often, how brave she was to drink that last cup of coffee, watch her last bit of news, then walk down the hallway to her bedroom for the last time. 💚 Important essay.

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