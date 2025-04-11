Readers,

Today we’ve got our second collaboration with

’s parenting newsletter,

.

We’re talking about something that affects both of our readerships: figuring out when, and how, to make a move (for ourselves, or for our parents) to some form of senior housing, whether it’s an “independent living” facility, or “assisted living,” or a nursing home of some kind.

Oldster has subscribers from every age group, including:

Claire came to me looking for advice and perspectives on when and how to move parents to senior housing, and I thought it would be an interesting question to throw out to all of you, from multiple perspectives. In the comments, please tell us:

While my newsletter Evil Witches is at its core about and for parents, many of the parents I know, including myself, are in the dreaded sandwich generation—worrying about kids and our aging parents at the same time. (To be clear, *just* one of these challenges is plenty!) It's a challenge, to say the least, to walk the line between what we can actually balance/control vs. what we worry about, get angry about, and pre-grieve. Our ability to care for our kids and parents is greatly dictated by where we live, how much money we have, social supports and plain genetics, but that's still only part of the whole picture. This is where the need for knowledge and empathy-sharing kicks in, and where I hope our readerships can help each other.

I received the following question from a reader about helping a parent transition into a new home that can provide them better care/comfort:

"My stepdad is in very poor health and needs more care than my (also aging!) mom can give him, and my siblings and I agreed that it would be best if they moved closer to one/some of us. But if my stepdad goes into VA assisted living, where does my mom live? How do we make sure she isn't more socially isolated in a new place than she is already? how do I make sure I don't end up doing *all* the driving and communicating and coordinating, if my stepsister who's also in the area flakes?

I'd love the advice and perspective of people who've navigated the challenge of how to help aging parents and making decisions about moving them closer to you. I had a call with my sisters yesterday and started googling when we were done and it's one of those cases where even making one decision (or presenting our parents with info and nudging them toward a decision) raises so many other issues, it's overwhelming!"

I got some helpful "been there, done that" input from my paid subscribers that ran the gamut from preparing for worst-case scenarios, setting boundaries, setting up power of attorney, helpful therapists, and unhelpful siblings. But I would love to know what Oldster readers have to share, if you've been through (or are going through) this experience with your older loved ones. What was helpful, either practically or emotionally? What's something you learned the hard way that you hope someone else can avoid? I would love to share your wisdom with my readership who may just be coming into this situation, or will be quite soon.