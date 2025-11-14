What to Read, Watch, and Listen to this Weekend...
RIP actor Diane Ladd, mother of Laura Dern, who died at 89 this week; actor Sally Kirkland, who died at 84 this week; Shirley Valentine actor Pauline Collins who died at 85; poet Hal Sirowitz, who died at 76.
One more: The Penny Dies at 232. - Victor Mather in The New York Times. The U.S. Treasury minted the last batch of one-cent coins last Wednesday.
Last week we watched Diane Ladd in a supporting role in Martin Scorsese’s 1974 film, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore starring Ellen Burstyn. (The precursor to the 1976-1985 television series, Alice, starring the late Linda Lavin.) And soon I’m going to do another rewatch of Enlightened, possibly my favorite television show ever, in which Ladd and Dern play mother and daughter.
“David Byrne’s Career of Earnest Alienation: At seventy-three, the former front man of Talking Heads is still asking questions about what it means to be alive. But now he’s also offering ideas of hopefulness and service.” -in The New Yorker.The New Yorker on Instagram: "David Byrne seems “unusually orga…
50 Over 50: Celebrating a Decade of Debut Excellence - The staff of Poets & Writers magazine celebrates ten years of its “5 Over 50” feature highlighting debut authors-of-a-certain age, of which I had the honor of being one in 2022 for my debut memoir And You May Find Yourself… (the title of which references “Once in a Lifetime,” a Talking Heads song David Byrne wrote).
Congratulations to this year’s “5 Over 50,” Jennifer Eli Bowen, Princess Joy L. Perry,, Vishwas R. Gaitonde, and —who wrote an essay called “Heroics and Hysterics” for Oldster this summer.
Related: “Where’s My 5 Over 65 Award?” Senior Writer Bingo - in Electric Literature, a humerous infographic by novelist “The Elder” (who was featured in last week’s Oldster Magazine Questionnaire).
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Go to Therapy for Their Age Gap - Olivia Craghead in NYMag/The Cut, on how the couple, 26 years apart in age, make it work.
I’ve watched every documentary made about the NXIVM sex cult, and honestly I’d watch ten more. Now I’m going to start listening to Allison after NXIVM a new podcast about Smallville actor Allison Mack’s complicity in harming cult members, and her new life post-prison.
“Patti Smith opens the final door of her life story: In Bread of Angels, Smith reflects tenderly on her life with her late husband, transforming grief into art.” - At Salon, music criticwrites about ’s new memoir, which I cannot wait to get ahold of.
In case you missed it, a while back Caryn Rose wrote about Smith for Oldster.
Let’s all join Patti Smith in wishing Neil Young a happy 80th birthday.This is Patti Smith on Instagram: "This is
wishing happy 80th …
It Happened to Me: I Asked Jane Pratt About Trad-Wife Confessional Essays, Conservative Media Queens, and Her Own Next Plans - At Vanity Fair, Erin Vanderhoof sits down with friend of Oldster, who I’m so excited to learn is busy writing her memoir.
On Doing it Her Way in Her 60s -interviews the makeup artist, Substacker, and memoirist about her new book, Still Bobbi.
Condolences toon the recent passing of her mother, Rita, whom she wrote about in an essay called “Age Hacker” for Oldster. ❤️🩹
Award-winning author John Irving has just published a new novel, Queen Esther, and guess who is going to interview him about it next month for Oldster? (Okay, I’ll tell you: It’s me.)
“Sarah Jessica Parker’s Year of Judging the Booker Prize” - Alex Marshall in The New York Times. As someone who’s had one of my books appear on screen in Parker’s show And Just Like That a couple of times, I appreciate her literary taste! Check out her newsletter,.
Anderson Cooper on Armor, Guardrails, and the Hard Work of Feeling Everything - At, he talks with .
The Surprise Milestone I Reached When I Turned 50 -in his column.
Writer/performerjust released a new must-hear audio memoir, Hologram Boyfriends. (Mike took both the Oldster Magazine Questionnaire and the Memoir Land Author Questionnaire. And you can check out an excerpt of Hologram Boyfriends in .)
Had a nice chat with about my memoir, personal essays, Gen X, and more…
“I often think about how fortunate I am to have this group in my life, especially when I read about men struggling to maintain friendships as they get older.” - at, writes “Let’s Sing some Leonard Cohen Songs Together.”
Speaking of Leonard Cohen sing-alongs, if you’re in the mid-Hudson Valley, check out “I’m Your Man,” friend of Oldster ’s Cohen tribute night at The Colony in Woodstock tomorrow night, Friday, November 15th.
At 104, Betty Reid Soskin has had the most extraordinary life, from protest singing to civil rights activism to meeting the Obamas. She reflects on what it takes to stay strong and keep going. - in The Guardian,writes “A new start after 60: I found my feet in midlife, became a park ranger at 85 – and retired happily at 100.”
As a newly-minted 60-year-old, I really enjoy The Guardian’s whole “A New Start After 60” series.
Lisa Murphy at 50 Forward Club kindly featured me on Instagram.50 Forward Club on Instagram: "In today’s 50+ profile, we’re fe…
Registration is open for the Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference, at which I am once again leading a personal essay workshop…
Pension Talk – another taboo smashed! -talks retirement money at .
Does an Entire Generation of Women Have a Fucked Up Relationship with Their Mothers? -in Jenny Magazine, on Gen X women and their moms. (I have my own theories about this.)
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? What’s good?
Thank you Sari. I’m so grateful for you, your spirit, and your take on life 💖✨
I remember when they stopped minting the penny here in Canada. A lot of us up in arms about it, sacrilegious! And there was a timeline to get them rolled and accepted at the banks. Now, rounding up (or down) a nickel is no big deal.
Now we use the leftovers to put in a vase with cut flowers and also to see the expression on the grand’s faces when you answer “what is this thing?