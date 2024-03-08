What to Read, Watch, and Listen To this Weekend...
An Oldster Magazine link roundup.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
I’m heartbroken over comedic actor Richard Lewis’s passing at 76 last week. - Variety obituary by Ethan Shanfeld.
Last week we also lost centenarian fashion icon Iris Apfel, at 102. - In The Associated Press, Beth J. Harpaz reports.A post shared by @iris.apfel
“Did I mention Carol Burnett is 90?” - In Harper’s Bazaar, Julieanne Smolinski interviews the comedic legend, now co-starring in the miniseries Palm Royale with Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Ricky Martin.
“I’m breaking a Jerry Orbach rule, actually, by leaving a show while it’s still running. I hope the theater gods won’t punish me.” - 83-year-old actor Sam Waterston on filming his final episode of Law & Order, in a Q&A with Kathryn VanArendonk at NYMag/Vulture.
“‘You sober?’ Yes, I say. I tell him—one middle-aged sober guy to another—that after reading a pile of recent Brolin clips in preparation for this meeting, I felt envious of his happiness, which he’s characterized in several interviews as ‘drunkenness without the drink.’” - In GQ,’s A.J. Daulerio interviews 55-year-old Josh Brolin, currently starring in Dune: Part Two.
“In my twenties, I judged my mother for her midlife vanity. Now that I’m 55, I get it.” - in NYMag/The Cut, Monica Corcoran Harel writes “Going for Botox With My 82-Year-Old Mom”A post shared by @femalequotient
“How do I fulfill the rest of my life? That question came to me very clearly at 45, and I didn’t have an answer.” - How to Grow Old Like Isabella Rossellini. an interview with the 71-year-old actress in The New York Times, by Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
March is International Women’s Day. Check out “The Women Who Came Before Us,” with essays and video from this time in 2022, featuring, , , , and .
🚨It’s time for the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld:
Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld has picked some wonderful new songs from an eclectic group of artists who are making compelling new music today. There has never been so much music available, but it can be hard to find great new music amongst the millions of new tracks out there. Chenfeld is here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist. Enjoy…
The Moss – The Place That Makes Me Happy – 2024 isn’t off to a great start for the world and it could get worse, so here is a song to cheer you up through possibly dark times.
Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me – A heartfelt, beautiful plea from one of today’s best singer-songwriters.
Brittany Howard – Prove It To You – The great live performer has a new record that rises to the level of her shows.
Jungle – Back on ’74 – Irresistible throwback track that will liven up a party
Adrianne Lenker – Ruined – Wrenching, raw song from the leader of the excellent group Big Thief
Everything But The Girl – Nothing Left To Lose – We generally recommend newish artists but we will make an exception here. Amazing how contemporary and inspired they sound in their first release in 24 years.
Evan Honer – Fooling Ourselves – The next Jason Isbell? Who knows, but this one already sounds like an Americana classic.
Danielle Ponder – Roll The Credits – Powerhouse soul from lawyer-turned-musical standout.
Jane Weaver – Love in Constant Spectacle – UK songwriter/guitarist nails a sweetly psychedelic song about finding love in all sorts of places.
Royel Otis – Murder On The Dancefloor – Joyous, reimagined cover of the 2002 dancey hit.
Bonus Track: Skrillex/Fred Again/Flowdan – Rumble – Grimy, space-age collab from legendary DJ Skrillex and the hottest new dance artist, Fred Again. Maybe a bit out there, but that’s why we call this Modern Sounds.
Isabella Rossellini rocks.
